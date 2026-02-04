Tomorrow University Launches Six Impact MBA Programs to Shape Human-Centric Organizations in the Age of AI

Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences, a state-recognized European university focused on personalized online education, has announced the launch of six new Impact MBA programs starting in March 2026.

As organizations face accelerating technological change, climate pressure, and increasing social responsibility, leadership models built solely on optimization and efficiency are reaching their limits. Tomorrow University’s new MBA portfolio addresses this shift by equipping professionals with strategic, human, and systemic capabilities required to create sustainable impact at scale.

The six programs are designed for professionals who seek to lead transformation across organizations, ventures, technologies, and global systems. Rather than treating business as a purely technical discipline, the programs approach leadership as a human and systemic practice integrating strategy, innovation, ethics, and long-term responsibility.

Leadership as the Lever for Sustainable Impact

In a world shaped by artificial intelligence, geopolitical shifts, and planetary boundaries, the ability to lead with clarity, adaptability, and purpose has become a critical differentiator. Tomorrow University’s MBA programs are built on the conviction that sustainable success begins with conscious leadership and extends outward to organizations, ventures, and ecosystems.

Each program follows a distinct leadership pathway while remaining interconnected, reflecting the reality that meaningful transformation requires both strategic rigor and human awareness.

The Six MBA Programs

Impact MBA in Conscious Leadership and Organizational Development

Focuses on self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and leadership mindset development to support inclusive, future-ready organizations.

Impact MBA in Strategic Innovation and Business Transformation

Prepares leaders to design and execute large-scale transformation initiatives and drive sustainable growth in complex environments.

Impact MBA in Responsible Entrepreneurship and Venture Creation

Designed for founders and innovators building purpose-driven ventures that balance impact, profitability, and long-term resilience.

Impact MBA in AI and Technological Transformation

Concentrates on responsible AI leadership, ethical innovation, and sustainable technology strategies.

Impact MBA in Sustainability and ESG Management

Equips professionals to translate ESG ambition into measurable organizational impact through systems thinking and strategy execution.

Global Impact Executive MBA

Aimed at experienced executives seeking a global leadership perspective and an international peer network, with a focus on cross-cultural and cross-sector leadership.

Applied, Challenge-Based Learning

Across all programs, learners engage in Tomorrow University’s challenge-based learning model. Instead of abstract case studies, participants work on real-world challenges, often within their own organizations or ventures, where decisions have direct consequences and measurable impact.

Core learning themes include conscious leadership, strategy and innovation, entrepreneurship, responsible technology and AI, sustainability, ESG, and systems thinking. Graduates are prepared for leadership roles in which business decisions influence organizations, societies, and the planet.

Voices from Leadership

“The challenges leaders face today cannot be solved with old playbooks. With these new MBA programs, leaders are empowered to act consciously, think systemically, and create impact that lasts,” said Dr. Thomas Funke, Co-Founder and CEO of Tomorrow University.

“Future leaders will be measured not only by growth, but by the responsibility with which they lead people, technology, and the planet. These programs are designed to build exactly that capability,” said Rolf Schroemgens, Founder of Trivago.

Key Highlights

Five accredited Impact MBA programs launching in March 2026

Global Impact Executive MBA launching in September 2026

Focus on leadership, innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, and sustainability

Flexible, fully online format for working professionals worldwide

Real-world projects with direct organizational and societal relevance

International peer learning community

Applications are now open for professionals, founders, and executives seeking to take responsibility for shaping the future of business, technology, and society.

About Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences

Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences is a fully remote, state-recognized university based in Germany, dedicated to preparing learners for impactful careers in a rapidly changing world. The university combines academic rigor with real-world application across sustainability, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, and human development.

Through its challenge-based learning model, learners develop future-critical skills such as systems thinking, ethical decision-making, self-leadership, and collaboration while working on real societal and organizational challenges. Programs are co-created with academic faculty and industry practitioners and are designed for professionals who want to turn knowledge into meaningful impact.

Tomorrow University offers fully accredited Bachelor’s, Master’s, MBA, and Certificate programs to a global learning community spanning more than 90 countries.