0xProcessing Transforms SiGMA Dubai Booth to Live Art Installation with Contemporary Artist SPICH

0xProcessing , a recognized player in crypto payment solutions, announces a new collaboration with contemporary artist SPICH (Ilya Spichenkov). The joint project, titled “Breaking Boundaries”, will be presented at SiGMA Eurasia 2026, scheduled from February 9–11, 2026, in Dubai.

At the heart of the project is 0xProcessing’s booth, created together with SPICH and featuring a unique design that combines elements of the crypto universe with the artist’s visual language. It includes original paintings developed specifically for this project and inspired by the theme of crypto adoption. The works reflect SPICH’s view of people and the environment around them. “I draw the movement towards a dream”, the artist explains.

This is not the brand’s first collaboration with artists, but company representatives note that every partnership is a special one. “For us, it is a way to underline that we do not stop at what has already been achieved and continue to explore our own edges”, says a 0xProcessing spokesperson. “It is a statement: we can be different, we can adapt”.

In addition to the booth, the special project includes an exclusive merch collection created for the brand’s partners and clients, continuing the idea of breaking familiar patterns and boundaries. “Exclusive partner gifts have become a regular practice for us”, the spokesperson adds. “They extend the project beyond the booth and give our partners a tangible connection to its ideas”.

During the conference, a live performance by SPICH is planned directly at the stand. As part of this performance, the artist will work with both canvases and selected items from the collection. Visitors will be able to watch the creation of artworks and the customization of unique pieces in real time, and some guests will have the opportunity to take these one-of-a-kind items with them.

In this format, “Breaking Boundaries” brings together payment infrastructure, visual art and live interaction with the audience, offering SiGMA Dubai attendees a chance not only to learn about 0xProcessing’s solutions, but also to explore, be inspired and move forward together with the brand.

SiGMA Eurasia is a major international summit at the intersection of gaming, technology and innovation. In 2026, the event is expected to host more than 10,000 industry professionals and over 300 speakers, with a programme that includes keynote sessions, panel discussions and the AIBC Awards ceremony.

About 0xProcessing

0xProcessing is one of the leading cryptoprocessors, providing secure and fast payment solutions for businesses. The company focuses on global payment accessibility and efficiency, supporting the acceptance of more than 65 of the most popular cryptocurrencies and offering extra features such as volatility protection, mass payouts, and white-label integrations.

About SPICH

SPICH (Ilya Spichenkov) is a contemporary artist with a street art background, known for bright large-scale works and expressive character-driven pieces that aim to inspire and motivate viewers.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.