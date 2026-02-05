DMR News

digxipop Launches AI-Powered Custom Figurine Platform, Turning a Single Photo into a Collectible Physical Keepsake

Feb 5, 2026

Artificial intelligence is moving beyond generating images and text into a new phase: creating physical products. On January 15, 2026, digxipop officially launched its AI-powered personalized figurine platform, driven by advanced 3D generative model technology. The platform marks a critical leap from digital image generation to real-world manufacturing, enabling users to transform a single photo into a highly customized, collectible physical figurine.

The digxipop platform allows users to upload just one photo to activate a fully automated, AI-driven workflow that converts images into physical objects. The system intelligently analyzes facial features and visual details, then applies generative AI and 3D modeling techniques to reconstruct a production-ready three-dimensional structure. The result is a custom figurine that closely reflects the subject’s real appearance and can be directly manufactured.

Unlike traditional photo-based gifts, digxipop’s AI-customized figurines go beyond visual resemblance to emphasize personal expression and emotional value. Each physical figurine delivers a strong sense of surprise and presence. The product functions both as a meaningful gift and as a long-term display piece, transforming photos from stored memories into tangible, visible, and enduring objects.

Over the past 18 months of technical development and early user testing, the product has demonstrated clear demand across key life moments, including graduations, personal milestones, and relationship commemorations. For example, a graduation photo can be transformed into a physical figurine that serves as a lasting keepsake for family members or for personal remembrance, ensuring that important moments do not remain confined to mobile photo albums or cloud storage.

In recent years, the U.S. Personalized gifting markets have continued to grow, as consumers increasingly seek ways to preserve meaningful moments beyond digital screens. Many users now want memories that are not only recorded, but also tangible, durable, and emotionally resonant. digxipop leverages AI technology to make this high-quality personalization experience simple and accessible.

As a new brand built around 3D generative model technology, digxipop has established a complete end-to-end pipeline spanning image understanding, AI modeling, 3D printing, and physical fulfillment. This integrated approach allows artificial intelligence to directly participate in real-world manufacturing and product creation.

The digxipop platform officially launched in the United States on Feb 4, 2026, and is now available to users across North America. Looking ahead, the team plans to continue enhancing its AI model capabilities, expand into additional product formats, and invest further in partnerships and ecosystem development to support long-term platform growth.

