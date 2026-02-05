My Inner Child Clinic and Calm3D Launch “Inner Calm” – An Immersive MEMI Tool Supporting Psychotherapy in Singapore

My Inner Child Clinic, a psychotherapy practice in Singapore, and Calm3D Pte Ltd today announced the launch of Inner Calm, an immersive emotional‑regulation tool that combines Multichannel Eye Movement Integration (MEMI)‑informed eye movements with calming 3D environments, soundscapes, and guided practices to support clients between psychotherapy sessions.

Inner Calm was co‑created by psychotherapist Bernadette Chin of My Inner Child Clinic, who developed the science‑based techniques for emotional regulation, and product designer Ignatius Quek with developer Alessio Forlante from Calm3D Pte Ltd. The tool is available in both a browser‑based version for desktop and mobile, and a VR goggle version that maximises the user’s field of vision to reduce visual distractions and deepen immersion for people seeking psychotherapy in Singapore.

Early prototype showed promising calming effects

Inner Calm builds on a browser‑based prototype of Calm3D that was piloted with youth mental‑health non‑profit Over The Rainbow Singapore from February to October 2023. Across 84 user sessions, a clear majority of participants reported that they felt calmer or somewhat calmer after using the tool compared with before, using only calming music, visuals and simple guidance.

Among a subset of users who rated their mood before and after each session on a 1–10 scale, most reported improved scores, with a small number reporting no change or feeling worse, indicating short‑term mood benefits for many users and underscoring the need to keep human support available. These findings suggested that even without eye‑movement components or VR, the Calm3D approach could complement traditional psychotherapy in Singapore.

Inner Calm adds MEMI eye movements and VR to practise regulation “in between”

Responding to what My Inner Child Clinic describes as “the hard part between sessions,” Inner Calm is designed to help clients practise regulation in small, repeatable ways, rather than only discussing it in therapy. The new version integrates:

● A MEMI‑inspired eye‑movement sequence, where users track a moving object across the full field of vision to support desensitisation of distressing states and facilitate re‑engagement of thinking‑brain functions.

● A 360‑degree immersive environment with calming visuals and a soundscape paced at 50–60 beats per minute, paired with breathing cues and guided meditations to consolidate a feeling of safety and calm.

● Delivery both via VR goggles and a web browser on laptop, desktop or mobile, making it accessible to psychotherapy clients in Singapore and beyond. Together, these elements are intended to help users learn: “This is what inner calm feels like. I can find my way back here.”

Positive early feedback from psychotherapy clients in Singapore

While formal data collection on Inner Calm is ongoing, My Inner Child Clinic has begun offering the tool to existing psychotherapy clients in Singapore as a structured three‑month support alongside regular sessions: a baseline assessment, measurement points during the period, and Inner Calm VR access between appointments. Early feedback from clients has been positive, with users describing the tool as helpful for “finding calm again” and for practising regulation skills outside the therapy room.

The team emphasises that Inner Calm is designed as a complement to psychotherapy, not a replacement. The pilot results with Over The Rainbow, combined with encouraging early responses from My Inner Child Clinic clients, suggest that immersive, MEMI‑informed tools like Inner Calm may become a valuable new category of between‑session support for people working through stress, anxiety and trauma‑related difficulties in Singapore.

About My Inner Child Clinic

My Inner Child Clinic is a psychotherapy Singapore practice founded by psychotherapist Bernadette Chin, specialising in trauma‑informed care, inner‑child‑focused work and MEMI‑informed approaches to help clients heal early emotional wounds and build lasting regulation skills.

About Calm3D Pte Ltd

Calm3D Pte Ltd develops immersive, evidence‑informed emotional‑regulation tools that blend 3D design, soundscapes and therapeutic techniques such as MEMI‑informed eye‑movement work, to make mental‑health support more engaging and accessible in everyday life.