Circles partners with HCLTech to accelerate connectivity innovation for the global telecom industry

SINGAPORE and NOIDA, India: HCLTech today announced that it has been selected by Circles, a global technology company empowering telecom operators with its innovative SaaS platform, to bring next-generation connectivity solutions to telecom operators and non-telecom brands worldwide.

HCLTech will leverage its deep expertise in product engineering and full-stack AI portfolio to accelerate innovation in Circle’s Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) and Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) platform. HCLTech’s solutions and advanced portfolio will drive faster implementation of the platform for Circles’ global customers and expand AI-led managed service models that enable telecom operators and digital brands to scale efficiently and with greater agility.

“Circles Aspire is reshaping how MVNOs and MVNEs operate by making digital-first, AI-driven innovation the new standard. Our partnership with HCLTech significantly strengthens Circles’ ability to help operators, MVNO’s n MVNE to launch and scale with speed, amplify their end customer experience, and move beyond the constraints of legacy systems. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for the future of connectivity,” said Sanjay Kaul, CEO, Circles Aspire

This strategic partnership strengthens HCLTech’s position in the global MVNE and MVNO markets, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for digital transformation in the global telecom sector. “Partnering with HCLTech is a pivotal moment for Circles Aspire. It immediately enhances our ability to deliver world-class service and transform our operational footprint. This collaboration is the stepping stone that will accelerate our product innovation and power Aspire’s journey from three continents to a truly global SaaS presence.” said Ashish Gupta, VP, Strategic Partnerships at Circles.

As an engineering partner, HCLTech will also enhance service delivery for Circles Aspire, the company’s next-generation, multi tenant and multi service digital telecom SaaS platform.

“We are proud to partner with Circles and leverage our AI-intrinsic approach to drive digital transformation at scale for the global telecom industry. This collaboration will strengthen Circles’ digital capabilities, helping global telcos to modernize operations, deliver differentiated customer experiences and adapt to the rapidly changing technology environment,” said Anil Ganjoo, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head of Telecom, Media, Publishing & Entertainment and Technology at HCLTech.

About Circles

Founded in 2014, Circles is a global technology company reimagining the telco industry with its innovative SaaS platform, empowering telco operators worldwide to effortlessly launch innovative digital brands or refresh existing ones, accelerating their transformation into techcos.

Today, Circles partners with leading telco operators across 14 countries and 6 continents, including KDDI Corporation, Etisalat Group (e&), AT&T Mexico, and Telkomsel, creating blueprints for future telco and digital experiences enjoyed by millions of consumers globally.

Circles is backed by renowned global investors, including Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia), Warburg Pincus, Founders Fund, and EDBI (the investment arm of the Singapore Economic Development Board), with a track record of backing industry challengers.

To learn more about how Circles enables digital transformation for leading telcos worldwide, visit circles.co .

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 226,600 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending September 2025 totaled $14.2 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com .