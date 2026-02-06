Mantra Botanicals & Wellness Expands with New Integrative Wellness Services

Introduction to Mantra Botanicals & Wellness

Mantra Botanicals & Wellness, founded by Dr. Maritza Ruiz, has recently expanded its services to offer a more comprehensive approach to holistic health and well-being. Located in Houston, Texas, the business is dedicated to helping individuals on their personal wellness journey by providing integrative coaching, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), hypnosis, energy work, and intuitive guidance.

Since its establishment in 2022, Mantra Botanicals & Wellness has grown into a trusted name in the wellness industry, known for its dedication to supporting individuals in finding emotional balance, clarity, and personal growth. With over 18 years of experience in the health and wellness field, Dr. Ruiz combines clinical expertise with alternative therapies to guide clients through their emotional, mental, and physical challenges.

A Holistic Approach to Healing

Dr. Maritza Ruiz’s journey into the wellness space was rooted in her own transformative experience. Having worked in emergency medicine as a nurse practitioner, she found that traditional methods were often insufficient in addressing deeper emotional and mental blocks. Inspired by her own healing journey, Dr. Ruiz sought out modalities that could address not only the physical but also the subconscious and energetic layers of the human experience.

“Most people aren’t broken. They’re exhausted from carrying emotions they were never taught how to process,” says Dr. Ruiz. “Once you see, you can’t un-see. I’ve created a space where individuals can release those limiting patterns and step into their full potential.”

Her work integrates modern techniques such as NLP and hypnosis with traditional methods like Reiki, sound bowl therapy, and energy healing. The result is a comprehensive wellness program that promotes mind-body-soul alignment, helping individuals regain their emotional and spiritual balance.

Services Offered

Mantra Botanicals & Wellness offers a range of services designed to help individuals find balance and peace in their everyday lives. These services include:

Mindset Coaching : Customized sessions to address emotional overwhelm, limiting beliefs, and self-awareness.

: Customized sessions to address emotional overwhelm, limiting beliefs, and self-awareness. NLP & Hypnosis : Techniques to access the subconscious and reprogram limiting thought patterns.

: Techniques to access the subconscious and reprogram limiting thought patterns. Energy Work : Practices that include Reiki and sound bowl therapy to promote healing and energy flow.

: Practices that include Reiki and sound bowl therapy to promote healing and energy flow. Intuitive Guidance: Using intuition and deep listening to provide clients with clarity and direction.

These offerings are designed for individuals seeking personal growth, clarity, and emotional stability, particularly professionals who are navigating high-stress environments or life transitions.

The Founder’s Journey and Vision

Dr. Maritza Ruiz’s personal story has shaped her practice. After years in the clinical field, she realized that true healing extends beyond traditional medical models. “When everything is working on the outside but costing you on the inside, effort stops being the answer. Precision becomes the requirement,” she reflects. By blending her medical background with alternative healing practices, Dr. Ruiz offers a unique approach that combines science with intuition.

Her approach is grounded in evidence-informed practices and deeply rooted in mindfulness. By offering a calm and stable environment, Dr. Ruiz creates a space where clients can feel supported and safe as they embark on their wellness journeys.

A Unique Blend of Clinical Expertise and Spiritual Healing

What sets Mantra Botanicals & Wellness apart from other wellness brands is Dr. Ruiz’s ability to bridge the gap between clinical medicine and holistic healing. Her background as an Emergency Nurse Practitioner with a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and her extensive training in NLP, hypnosis, and integrative trauma work enable her to offer a holistic approach that is both scientifically grounded and spiritually expansive. This blend of expertise ensures that clients receive practical tools for healing while also experiencing deeper emotional and spiritual alignment.

“I don’t approach my work from the idea that something is wrong with you. I believe your body and mind have been doing their best to protect you. My role is to help restore internal coherence—so your emotions, thoughts, and energy can come back into balance,” Dr. Ruiz explains. “It’s about creating lasting change that can be integrated into everyday life.”

Commitment to Women-Led Wellness

As a women-led business, Mantra Botanicals & Wellness is committed to empowering individuals to take charge of their health and well-being. Dr. Ruiz’s mission is to provide a safe, welcoming environment where clients can feel heard, supported, and guided through their transformation.

About Mantra Botanicals & Wellness

Mantra Botanicals & Wellness is an integrative wellness business founded by Dr. Maritza Ruiz in 2022. Based in Houston, Texas, the company provides holistic coaching and therapeutic services that blend modern techniques with ancient wisdom. Dr. Ruiz’s unique background in nursing, NLP, hypnosis, and intuitive guidance enables her to offer a well-rounded, personalized approach to health and wellness. Mantra Botanicals & Wellness is dedicated to helping individuals achieve lasting emotional balance, clarity, and personal growth.

