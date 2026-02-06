The Law Office of Michelle Prasad Announces Focus on US Business Immigration

Introduction to The Law Office of Michelle Prasad, PLLC

The Law Office of Michelle Prasad, PLLC announced its continued commitment to US business immigration law as employers across multiple industries seek qualified international talent to support growth, innovation, and long term operations. Based in Falls Church, Virginia, the firm represents businesses, professionals, and creatives navigating immigrant and non immigrant visa pathways amid shifting regulatory and economic conditions.

Founded by Attorney Michelle Prasad, the firm focuses on employment based immigration matters that require precision, strategic planning, and compliance with federal immigration standards. As US employers increasingly rely on global expertise to remain competitive, business immigration has become a critical component of workforce planning and operational continuity.

Evolving Demand for International Talent in the US Economy

US businesses across sectors are facing workforce challenges that cannot always be met through domestic hiring alone. Restaurant groups expanding into new markets, technology companies advancing artificial intelligence platforms, and production studios developing film and television projects are among those seeking specialized international professionals.

Business immigration law provides structured pathways for employers to petition for foreign nationals with specialized skills, extraordinary ability, or essential business experience. These pathways include both immigrant visas, which offer permanent residency options, and non immigrant visas, which allow temporary employment tied to specific roles or projects.

Attorney Michelle Prasad works closely with employers to evaluate eligibility, assess risk, and prepare petitions that align with business objectives while meeting strict regulatory requirements. Her practice emphasizes clarity, documentation, and strategic timing, all of which are essential in an environment where immigration scrutiny remains high.

Business Immigration at the Intersection of Law and Growth

Business immigration is not a one size fits all process. Each petition requires a detailed understanding of the employer’s operations, the role being offered, and the qualifications of the foreign national beneficiary. Errors or inconsistencies can result in delays, denials, or compliance issues that impact business continuity.

Michelle Prasad brings more than a decade of legal experience to this work, including prior leadership as a co-owner and partner of The Northern Virginia Immigration Law Firm. Her background includes experience in business immigration, human rights law, and regulatory compliance, as well as international legal work in Shanghai and Cambodia.

As an immigrant from Canada, Prasad also brings personal insight into the immigration process. Her approach is client centered and focused on transparent communication, ensuring that employers and individuals understand both the opportunities and limitations of their immigration options.

Supporting Employers Across Diverse Industries

The Law Office of Michelle Prasad, PLLC regularly advises employers seeking to sponsor international professionals in industries where specialized expertise is essential. These include restaurant owners pursuing franchise expansion, technology firms hiring engineers and innovators, and entertainment companies securing work authorization for actors, actresses, and production professionals.

Each industry presents unique immigration considerations, from demonstrating business viability to documenting extraordinary ability or specialized knowledge. The firm’s work involves careful coordination between employer goals and regulatory standards, ensuring petitions are structured to withstand review.

Michelle Prasad is licensed to practice law in Maryland and is admitted before the Fourth Circuit United States Court of Appeals. She represents immigration clients nationwide, providing strategic legal guidance tailored to each case.

Navigating a Complex Immigration Landscape

The US immigration system continues to evolve in response to economic pressures, policy changes, and global mobility trends. Employers must navigate shifting interpretations, processing delays, and heightened evidentiary requirements. In this environment, strategic legal planning has become increasingly important.

The Law Office of Michelle Prasad, PLLC emphasizes preparation and foresight. Rather than reactive filings, the firm works with clients to anticipate challenges and align immigration strategy with long term business planning.

Prasad notes that business immigration is not simply a legal process, but a business decision with lasting implications. Proper planning can support stability, compliance, and growth, while missteps can disrupt operations and delay critical initiatives.

About The Law Office of Michelle Prasad, PLLC

The Law Office of Michelle Prasad, PLLC is an immigration law firm focused on US business immigration matters. Founded by Attorney Michelle Prasad, the firm represents employers, professionals, and families navigating immigrant and non immigrant visa processes. Based in Falls Church, Virginia, the firm serves clients nationwide and is committed to providing strategic, ethical, and client centered legal representation.

Media Contact

Michelle Prasad

The Law Office of Michelle Prasad, PLLC

Founder and CEO

Email: attorney@mprasadlaw.com

Website