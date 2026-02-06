DMR News

Waiker Partners with Nasdaq to Deliver Full-Depth Order Book Data to Korean Investors

ByEthan Lin

Feb 6, 2026

For years, South Korean investors—known globally as some of the most active participants in the U.S. stock market—have fought with one hand tied behind their backs. While they contribute significant liquidity to U.S. equities, the data environment available to them has lagged behind Wall Street standards.

Until now, full market visibility was a luxury unavailable in Korea. The standard Mobile Trading Systems (MTS) provided by domestic brokerages typically displayed only “Level 1” data—showing the best bid and ask or, at most, the top 10 price levels.

This limitation meant that while an investor could see the current price, they were blind to the “true market depth”—the hundreds of pending orders waiting just outside that narrow window. In highly volatile stocks like Tesla or NVIDIA, where price direction is shaped by large institutional buy/sell walls just a few cents away, this lack of visibility often led to slippage and failed executions.

Waiker, an AI-ready data infrastructure company, has addressed this long-standing market inefficiency. Through a strategic partnership with the Nasdaq Digital Team, Waiker engineered the infrastructure required to bring Nasdaq TotalView—the complete, full-depth order book—to the Korean market for the first time via Korea Investment & Securities (KIS).

Why TotalView Was Missing in Korea

Bringing TotalView to Korea was not simply a matter of licensing; it was a technological and cost barrier for legacy systems.

The Data Deluge: TotalView includes every single order at every price level on Nasdaq. This creates a massive data stream—often exceeding 50,000 updates per second during market open. Traditional Korean brokerage servers were not built to ingest this volume without performance degradation, including mobile app freezes.

The Latency Barrier: Transmitting this dataset across the Pacific in real time, with reliability and minimal packet loss, is a major engineering challenge.

Because of these hurdles, Korean investors were forced to trade using incomplete information—estimating support and resistance levels that U.S. institutional traders could see directly.

The Partnership: Engineering a Solution with Nasdaq

Waiker approached this initiative not as a passive vendor, but as an active engineering partner. Working closely with the Nasdaq Digital Team, Waiker built a custom cloud-native serving architecture designed to handle Nasdaq’s premium data feed at scale.

This partnership enabled a delivery pipeline that:

  • Decodes Efficiently: Uses byte-level ingestion to process the raw data stream without overloading CPU resources
  • Scales Instantly: Applies forced sharding, distributing the stream across 200+ parallel workers to maintain near-zero latency during volatile market conditions
  • Optimizes Delivery: Compresses and accelerates data transfer from U.S. data centers to Korean end-users, ensuring the “heartbeat” of the U.S. market reaches Seoul with minimal delay

From 20 Levels to the Full Picture

The result is a step-change for traders using Korea Investment & Securities.

Instead of a limited view of the top 20 quotes, traders can now access the full order book across 400+ levels.

  • Exact Precision: Traders can identify the specific price points where liquidity is concentrated
  • Institutional Visibility: The system surfaces large pending volumes—often associated with major global investment banks such as JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs

“In a volatile market, knowing the exact bid and ask levels beyond the surface is the difference between a profitable trade and a missed opportunity,” said an industry analyst. “Waiker’s technology has finally leveled the playing field.”

A Strategic Partner for the Future of Finance

This deployment positions Waiker not only as a service provider, but as a core infrastructure partner for global exchanges and institutions.

“Historically, the barrier to TotalView in markets like Korea was technical complexity. By working directly with the Nasdaq Digital Team, we solved the engineering puzzle of latency and throughput,” said Elvin Hwang, CEO of Waiker.

“We are proud to stand as a partner capable of handling the world’s most demanding financial data. This success with Korea Investment & Securities proves that our infrastructure is ready to support global financial institutions that demand more than just data—they demand stability and depth that only a true technology partner can provide.”

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

