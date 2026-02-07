PPC.co Publishes New SEM Case Study Showing 790% ROAS and 82% Reduction in CPA for Nutrition & Health Brand

PPC.co, a leading paid search and performance marketing agency, today announced the publication of a new SEM case study detailing significant performance gains achieved for a nutrition and health product company through targeted campaign optimization and data-driven bidding strategies.

The newly released report documents a dramatic month-over-month improvement in campaign performance, including:

Cost per acquisition (CPA) reduced from £48.39 to £8.92, an 82% decrease

Return on ad spend (ROAS) increased from 122% to 790%, a 668% improvement

Conversion rate increased from 1.36% to 8.77%, representing a 6.5× increase

These results were achieved through systematic keyword refinement, audience segmentation, bid optimization, and strategic scaling of high-intent search traffic.

According to the report, January performance reflected a meaningful transition from campaign learning phases into efficient, scalable acquisition, with every £1 spent returning approximately £7.90 in revenue.

Campaign Optimization Drove Consistent Gains Across Channels

The case study also details improvements across multiple campaign types, including remarketing and Performance Max campaigns, all of which experienced meaningful ROAS increases month over month. Several campaigns saw triple-digit or higher percentage increases in profitability as targeting, bidding, and geographic refinements were applied.

The report highlights that high-intent, brand-adjacent search queries were a major driver of efficiency, enabling scalable conversion growth at significantly reduced acquisition costs.

Executive Commentary

“Many PPC campaigns plateau because optimization stops at surface-level adjustments,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer of PPC.co. “This case study demonstrates what happens when campaigns are managed at the query, audience, and bid-strategy level simultaneously. The compounding effect can be dramatic when execution is disciplined.”

Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer of PPC.co, added:

“Businesses often assume performance marketing improvements happen gradually. In reality, when the underlying data is analyzed correctly and campaigns are structured for intent rather than just traffic, results can accelerate quickly. This case study is a clear example of that shift.”

Why Case Studies Matter for Performance Marketing Buyers

PPC.co publishes detailed case studies to provide transparency into how paid media campaigns are optimized and how results are measured. The company notes that marketers and operators increasingly demand verifiable performance data rather than generic claims of ROI.

The full case study includes detailed breakdowns of:

Campaign-level performance

Keyword performance and intent analysis

Geographic and device segmentation

Audience demographic insights

Day-of-week performance trends

These insights provide a practical framework for businesses seeking to improve paid search profitability at scale.

