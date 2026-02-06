DMR News

Level Up Leads Launches LinkedIn Personal Branding Service

ByEthan Lin

Feb 6, 2026

Designed specifically for B2B business owners, consultants, and service providers, the new offering helps professionals build a high-impact personal brand on LinkedIn and convert connections into client opportunities.

To mark the launch, Level Up Leads is offering every new inquiry a complimentary LinkedIn Growth Plan – a personalised roadmap outlining how a business owner can increase their visibility, attract decision-makers, and generate leads through the platform.

According to industry data, 80% of all B2B social media leads originate from LinkedIn, making it 277% more effective at generating leads than Facebook or X.

Dan Francis, founder of Level Up Leads said: “We are thrilled to announce this new service which we believe meets a clear need within the industry and demand from clients.

“LinkedIn is by far the most effective platform for lead generation, yet most business owners are either absent from the platform or posting inconsistently without a clear strategy.

“We are aiming to change that by handling the entire LinkedIn presence on behalf of the client – from profile optimisation to daily content and direct outreach.”

The LinkedIn Marketing Service from Level Up Leads is a comprehensive package built around five core pillars – profile optimisation, content strategy and creation, branded visuals and templates, audience growth and engagement, and lead generation outreach.

The service also includes an integrated approach whereby the agency creates SEO-optimised blog content designed to rank on Google, including within Google’s AI Overviews, and then repurposes that content for LinkedIn as articles, carousel posts, and short-form updates. It also proritises posting on personal accounts, as these are known to receive 2.75 times more impressions and five times more engagement than those published through company pages.

Dan Francis added: “We prioritise personal branding over company page activity because we know that people trust people. For business owners, a strong personal brand on LinkedIn is not separate from the business – it is the most effective marketing channel available.”

Level Up Leads is inviting business owners, founders, and B2B professionals to claim a free, no-obligation LinkedIn Growth Plan. This personalised plan provides a clear assessment of a business owner’s current LinkedIn presence along with a step-by-step roadmap for increasing visibility, attracting high-value connections, and generating a consistent flow of inbound enquiries.

To request a free LinkedIn Growth Plan, visit levelupleads.co.uk/free-quote.

