Spotify Expands Lyrics Features With Offline Access, Global Translations, And New Placement

Feature Changes And Subscriber Push

Spotify said on Wednesday that it is updating its built-in lyrics feature by adding global access to translations, allowing lyrics to be viewed offline, and moving where the feature appears in the app.

The changes follow earlier adjustments to lyrics that were aimed at using the feature to encourage free users to become subscribers. That effort included an attempt in 2024 to place lyrics behind a paywall, before the company eased the restriction later in the year after user complaints. Spotify now says the new offline lyrics option, which will be available only to Premium subscribers, is intended to support upgrades.

New Layout In The Now Playing View

Under the update, lyrics will appear directly beneath the album artwork or the short looping video that plays with the track. Spotify said it chose the new position after user testing showed higher engagement with the feature. The company said users will still be able to share selected lyric snippets to social media from the Now Playing view.

Spotify said the updated lyrics display, which it refers to as lyric previews, will roll out globally to both free and paid users on iOS and Android devices, including smartphones and tablets.

Global Rollout Of Lyrics Translations

Spotify said lyrics translations, first introduced in 2022, will now be available worldwide. The feature had been limited to 25 markets last year. When translations are available, users can tap a translate icon on the lyrics card to display the translated text beneath the original lines. The translation will default to the language set on the user’s device, according to the company.

Background On Spotify’s Lyrics History

Spotify was slow to bring full lyrics support to its app in earlier years, largely because of licensing issues. After sustained demand from users, the company rolled out real-time lyrics globally in 2021, following a smaller launch in a few dozen markets the year before and tests that began in 2019. Before offering full lyrics, Spotify worked with Genius on a “behind the lyrics” feature that combined partial lyrics with song trivia.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

