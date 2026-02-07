Roblox Opens Beta Of 4D Creation Tools That Add Interactive Objects

From 3D To 4D Objects

Roblox has opened the beta of a new 4D creation feature that lets creators build interactive objects, expanding beyond the static 3D models generated by its Cube 3D tool, which the company says has already produced more than 1.8 million items since last March.

Last year, Roblox released Cube 3D, an open source AI model that generates 3D objects such as furniture, vehicles, and accessories for use on the platform. On Wednesday, the company said the next step is 4D creation, a feature that adds interactivity so objects can move and respond to players. The tool has been in early access since November and is now available in open beta.

Roblox said the change adds a new layer to creation by allowing users to design items that react within games rather than remain fixed in place.

Schemas And First Experience

At launch, Roblox is offering two object templates, which it calls schemas. The first, named “Car-5,” is used to create a car made of five parts, a main body and four wheels. In earlier versions, cars were single solid objects that could not move. The new system breaks an object into parts and assigns behaviors to each piece so they function independently, which allows the AI to generate cars with spinning wheels.

The second template, called “Body-1,” is designed to generate objects made from a single piece, such as a simple box or a sculpture.

The first game experience built around 4D generation is called Wish Master. In that game, players can generate cars they can drive, planes they can fly, and dragons.

Plans For Creator Tools And AI

Roblox said it plans to let creators build their own schemas in the future so they can define how objects behave with more freedom. The company also said it is developing technology that could use a reference image to create a detailed 3D model that matches the style of that image.

The company said it is working on additional ways to help people build games and experiences with AI. One of those efforts is a project it calls “real-time dreaming.” Roblox chief executive David Baszucki said last month that this project would let creators build new worlds using keyboard navigation and shared real-time text prompts.

Context On Safety And Verification

The release of the open beta follows Roblox’s recent move to require facial verification for users who want to access chat features. The company introduced that requirement after lawsuits and investigations related to child safety on the platform.

Featured image credits: Digital Mom Blog

