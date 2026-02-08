Amazon Prepares Closed Beta Of AI Tools For Film And TV Production

AI Studio Moves Beyond Internal Testing

Amazon MGM Studios will begin a closed beta program in March for the AI tools developed by its dedicated AI Studio, according to a report from Reuters, moving the technology beyond internal testing after months of development.

The studio was launched last summer to build proprietary tools aimed at streamlining television and film production, with a focus on areas such as maintaining character consistency across shots and supporting pre-production and post-production work. Amazon said it expects to share initial results from the beta program by May.

Producers And Technology Partners Involved

The AI Studio is working with producers including Robert Stromberg, known for “Maleficent,” Kunal Nayyar from “The Big Bang Theory,” and former Pixar animator Colin Brady to test how the tools can be used in production workflows. Amazon is also using Amazon Web Services for technical support and plans to work with several large language model providers.

Albert Cheng, who leads the AI Studios initiative, said the goal is to support creative teams rather than replace them. He said the focus is on improving efficiency and lowering costs, while also ensuring that intellectual property is protected and that AI-generated content is not absorbed into other models.

One example cited by the company is the series “House of David,” which included 350 AI-generated shots in its second season.

Industry Debate And Wider Use Of AI

The use of AI in Hollywood has prompted debate about its impact on jobs, creativity, and the future of filmmaking. The discussion has intensified as more companies begin to test and deploy similar tools.

Netflix has also used generative AI in production. Its co-chief executive Ted Sarandos said the series “The Eternaut” used AI to create a building collapse scene.

Layoffs And Corporate Context

In recent years, Amazon has pointed to gains from AI as one factor in workforce reductions. The company cut 16,000 jobs in January after eliminating 14,000 roles in October.

Featured image credits: PICRYL

