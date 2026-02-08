DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Google Says Gemini Passes 750 Million Monthly Users As Adoption Accelerates

ByJolyen

Feb 8, 2026

Google Says Gemini Passes 750 Million Monthly Users As Adoption Accelerates

Google said its AI chatbot Gemini has surpassed 750 million monthly active users, according to its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings, marking a sharp rise in usage as the company continues to expand its consumer AI offerings.

The company previously reported 650 million monthly active users for Gemini last quarter, showing rapid growth over a short period. Meta AI has reported close to 500 million monthly users, while Gemini remains behind ChatGPT, which is estimated to have around 810 million monthly active users in late 2025.

User Numbers And Recent Model Update

The latest figure follows the launch of Gemini 3, which Google described as its most advanced model so far, with responses that the company says show greater depth and nuance.

Chief executive Sundar Pichai said the release of Gemini 3 in AI mode acted as a positive driver for growth and said continued investment and iteration would support further expansion.

In a statement accompanying the results, Pichai said the company’s first-party models, including Gemini, now process more than 10 billion tokens per minute through direct API use by customers, and that the Gemini app has grown to more than 750 million monthly active users. He also said search saw higher usage, with AI contributing to that increase.

Pricing And Business Model

Google recently introduced a lower-priced subscription option called Google AI Plus, set at $7.99 per month. The company said the plan is aimed at attracting more budget-conscious users, though it was launched too recently to affect the reported quarterly figures.

“We are focused on a free tier and subscriptions and seeing great growth,” Philipp Schindler, Google’s chief business officer, said during the earnings call.

Company Performance And Infrastructure

Gemini’s growth comes as Alphabet reported that it has passed $400 billion in annual revenue for the first time. The company said the result reflects expansion in its AI-related business and higher demand for those services.

Google has also introduced a new generation of its TPU accelerator chip, called Ironwood, as part of its effort to support AI workloads and compete with Nvidia in data center infrastructure.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

MY CHANNEL Announces Expansion of Features for Creators in 2026
Feb 8, 2026 Ethan Lin
Starbase Approves Creation Of Municipal Police Department
Feb 8, 2026 Jolyen
Gizmo App Uses AI Prompts To Turn Ideas Into Interactive Mini Apps
Feb 8, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801