Google Says Gemini Passes 750 Million Monthly Users As Adoption Accelerates

Google said its AI chatbot Gemini has surpassed 750 million monthly active users, according to its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings, marking a sharp rise in usage as the company continues to expand its consumer AI offerings.

The company previously reported 650 million monthly active users for Gemini last quarter, showing rapid growth over a short period. Meta AI has reported close to 500 million monthly users, while Gemini remains behind ChatGPT, which is estimated to have around 810 million monthly active users in late 2025.

User Numbers And Recent Model Update

The latest figure follows the launch of Gemini 3, which Google described as its most advanced model so far, with responses that the company says show greater depth and nuance.

Chief executive Sundar Pichai said the release of Gemini 3 in AI mode acted as a positive driver for growth and said continued investment and iteration would support further expansion.

In a statement accompanying the results, Pichai said the company’s first-party models, including Gemini, now process more than 10 billion tokens per minute through direct API use by customers, and that the Gemini app has grown to more than 750 million monthly active users. He also said search saw higher usage, with AI contributing to that increase.

Pricing And Business Model

Google recently introduced a lower-priced subscription option called Google AI Plus, set at $7.99 per month. The company said the plan is aimed at attracting more budget-conscious users, though it was launched too recently to affect the reported quarterly figures.

“We are focused on a free tier and subscriptions and seeing great growth,” Philipp Schindler, Google’s chief business officer, said during the earnings call.

Company Performance And Infrastructure

Gemini’s growth comes as Alphabet reported that it has passed $400 billion in annual revenue for the first time. The company said the result reflects expansion in its AI-related business and higher demand for those services.

Google has also introduced a new generation of its TPU accelerator chip, called Ironwood, as part of its effort to support AI workloads and compete with Nvidia in data center infrastructure.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

