MY CHANNEL Announces Expansion of Features for Creators in 2026

MY CHANNEL , an all-in-one platform designed to enhance the creator experience, has unveiled a major update in its evolution for 2026. The platform now offers even more advanced monetization tools, content-sharing features, and creator-focused capabilities. This update reflects MY CHANNEL’s ongoing commitment to supporting content creators in a professional, stigma-free environment.

New Features Designed for Content Creators

Since its launch, MY CHANNEL has positioned itself as a unique alternative to traditional social media and subscription platforms. By providing creators with a space free from the stigmas often associated with other platforms, MY CHANNEL ensures creators can focus on building genuine connections with their fans while also offering a variety of ways to monetize their content.

With the 2026 update, MY CHANNEL has expanded its tools for creators. The update introduces expanded live-streaming capabilities, new monetization tools for exclusive content, and interactive features designed to deepen fan engagement while creating more flexible revenue opportunities. Together, these additions allow creators to connect with their audience more directly and profitably, without the distraction of managing multiple platforms.

What Sets MY CHANNEL Apart from Competitors?

MY CHANNEL differentiates itself from competitors like OnlyFans, Fansly, and Fanvue by offering a wider range of content monetization methods, all in a professional, stigma-free setting. While other platforms often focus solely on subscriptions, MY CHANNEL allows creators to generate income from various revenue streams, including:

Crowdfunding

Digital and physical product storefronts

Paid messages and private one-on-one video/audio calls

Special item auctions

Paid shoutouts (similar to Cameo)

Live streaming with tipping and gifts

QR-coded ticketing for live and in-person events

This comprehensive approach allows creators to maintain their creative focus, all while earning from multiple channels without feeling constrained by the limitations of other platforms.

A Platform Shaped by the Fan Experience

MY CHANNEL was built from the fan side of the creator economy.

Founder Amia French experienced firsthand the frustration of jumping between platforms just to follow the creators she enjoyed. Content, subscriptions, and engagement tools were scattered, creating a disjointed experience for fans and unnecessary complexity for creators.

Rather than centering the platform around a single monetization model, French set out to unify the strongest features from today’s leading social and creator platforms into one streamlined destination. The goal was to make it easier for fans to engage and more flexible for creators to earn.

Built with transparency at its core, MY CHANNEL operates on a flat percentage model with no hidden fees, regardless of how creators choose to monetize. As the platform evolved, it also refined its positioning, becoming a subscription-based home for creators seeking professional tools without the stigma often associated with existing platforms.

Creating a Stigma-Free Experience

The core mission behind MY CHANNEL is to create a platform where creators of all backgrounds feel confident in sharing their work and monetizing their content. After initially launching with a set of features similar to other subscription-based platforms, MY CHANNEL has since evolved to remove the stigma associated with many online monetization services.

Today, MY CHANNEL offers a space where creators can feel proud to engage with their fans, offering a professional experience that keeps content creation and fan engagement at the forefront. This focus on creator success has positioned MY CHANNEL as one of the most popular platforms for creators who are looking for an alternative to traditional social media apps and subscription services.

Amia French, the founder of MY CHANNEL, shared her vision for the platform’s future: “We built MY CHANNEL to give creators multiple ways to monetize and connect with their audience in a stigma-free environment. Our goal is to be the subscription-based platform where creators feel proud to bring their fans, and where fans can enjoy all their favorite creators’ content in one place without platform hopping.”

MY CHANNEL: Best Woman-Owned Creator Platform in the United States of 2026

MY CHANNEL has been awarded the prestigious title of Best Woman-Owned Creator Platform in the United States of 2026 by Evergreen Awards. This recognition celebrates the company’s unique blend of innovation, inclusivity, and creator-first focus under the leadership of Founder Amia French. In an industry increasingly shaped by female entrepreneurs, MY CHANNEL has proven itself as a trailblazer, providing creators with the tools and support they need to thrive without the limitations of other platforms.

How MY CHANNEL Benefits Fans

For fans, MY CHANNEL offers a more seamless experience compared to traditional platforms. Instead of navigating multiple social media apps to follow their favorite creators, fans can find all the content they love in one place. This reduces the hassle of managing multiple subscriptions and makes it easier to support creators in a way that feels more personal and direct.

Fans can interact with creators through live-streams, exclusive content, and even personalized shoutouts. By providing a comprehensive, user-friendly experience, MY CHANNEL is bridging the gap between creators and fans, allowing for stronger, more meaningful connections to form.

About MY CHANNEL

MY CHANNEL is an innovative platform designed to support content creators by providing them with all the tools they need to monetize, engage, and grow their audience. Founded by Amia French, MY CHANNEL combines the best features of social media and creator platforms into one centralized space. The platform is committed to offering a stigma-free experience where creators can earn and connect with their followers without restrictions.

For more information about MY CHANNEL, visit mychannel.co .

