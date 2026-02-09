Becca Jean Photography Announces New Approach to Adventure-Inspired Family Photography and Education

Becca Jean Photography, a renowned family photography business based in Portland, Oregon, announces a fresh approach to capturing family moments through adventure-inspired sessions and a strong commitment to photography education. With over 16 years of experience, Becca Lueck has established herself as a respected photographer and educator, helping both families and photographers connect in new ways through genuine experiences and stunning imagery.

Becca Jean Photography is known for crafting family photo experiences that prioritize connection, movement, and natural interaction, ensuring that each session is more than just a photoshoot. By focusing on relaxed, fun-filled sessions in locations like Oregon’s scenic coastlines and the Columbia River Gorge, Becca encourages families to engage in activities that foster organic moments and deep emotional connections.

“My goal is for sessions to feel like a shared experience, not a photoshoot. The images and films are important, but the way families feel during the session matters just as much,” says Becca Lueck, Owner of Becca Jean Photography. “By creating an environment that encourages movement, play, and exploration, I’m able to capture the most authentic moments.”

Adventure Sessions: Capturing Natural Connection Through Exploration

A standout feature of Becca Jean Photography’s offerings is the adventure family sessions, which go beyond typical photo shoots. These sessions are designed to immerse families in natural environments that encourage play and curiosity. Locations with rocks to climb, rivers to throw stones in, and logs to jump off become the backdrop for families to connect while having fun. Becca’s approach focuses on making families feel at ease, allowing them to be present and enjoy the moment, which results in photos that reflect authentic emotions.

“We want families to focus on each other, not the camera,” Becca explains. “By incorporating adventurous elements into the sessions, families are free to be themselves, which leads to photos that capture their true essence.”

Family Films: Bringing Emotion to Life

In addition to photography, Becca Jean Photography also offers family films that focus on movement, emotion, and the moments that families often forget but cherish when they see them again. These films are designed to feel like “living memories,” capturing both the small, intimate moments and the bigger experiences. Becca’s films are known for their nostalgic, heartfelt quality, providing a deeper layer of storytelling alongside her photographs.

“Family films give an added dimension to the memories we capture,” Becca shares. “They allow families to relive the energy, movement, and laughter that can sometimes be hard to convey through still images alone.”

Educating Photographers to Build Sustainable Businesses

With 16 years in business, Becca has evolved into a photography educator, offering a range of resources designed to help other photographers grow and succeed. Becca Jean Photography’s education platform offers courses, Lightroom presets, client communication templates, and digital tools, all aimed at helping photographers improve their craft and streamline their businesses.

Becca’s education platform focuses on practical strategies for family photographers, helping them improve their sessions, enhance their client experience, and build more sustainable businesses. Through her courses and ongoing community support, Becca is committed to providing actionable insights for photographers at any stage of their careers.

“Education shouldn’t feel intimidating or exclusive,” Becca states. “I want to create a welcoming environment where photographers can learn, grow, and support each other. When photographers feel supported, they can focus on their art and connect with their clients on a deeper level.”

Industry Recognition and Awards

Becca Jean Photography’s unique approach to family photography has earned several industry accolades. In 2024, Becca was named one of Click & Co’s Top 10 Family Photographers and Lifestyle Photographers’ Top 5 Artist, both of which recognize outstanding work within the family photography community. Additionally, Becca Jean Photography was honored with the Quality Business Award for Best Family Photographer in Portland, Oregon, highlighting the company’s excellence in client service and satisfaction.

Becca’s teaching efforts have also been recognized, as she has spoken at prestigious events such as The Reset Conference and the Elena S Blair Mastermind Retreat, where she shared her insights on creating meaningful family photo sessions and growing a successful photography business.

The Future of Becca Jean Photography

As Becca Jean Photography continues to evolve, Becca remains dedicated to offering both high-quality family photography and educational resources that help other photographers succeed. Her goal is to continue making family photo sessions feel natural and personal while also helping photographers create sustainable businesses that allow them to thrive.

For more information, visit Becca Jean Photography, a Portland-based family photography and family filmmaking brand , or explore her family photography education, courses, and resources for photographers .

About Becca Jean Photography

Founded by Becca Lueck, Becca Jean Photography is a Portland, Oregon-based family photography business that specializes in capturing authentic, connection-focused images and films. Becca’s signature adventure family sessions have been recognized for their emphasis on creating relaxed, playful experiences for families. In addition to photography, Becca is also a sought-after educator, offering resources that help photographers build sustainable businesses and improve their craft.

