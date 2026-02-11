Amazon’s “Melania” Drops 67% In Second Weekend After Strong Opening

Box Office Performance

Box office sales for Amazon’s documentary “Melania” fell 67% in its second weekend, to an estimated $2.37 million, after a better-than-expected opening in theaters. The film has now grossed about $13.5 million in total, almost all of it in the United States, which makes it unlikely to recover its theatrical costs after Amazon paid $40 million to acquire the film and spent $35 million on marketing.

The drop comes during Super Bowl weekend, a period when moviegoing typically slows. The weekend’s top film, “Send Help,” declined 47% over the same period, while “Melania,” which placed third the previous weekend, fell to ninth.

Costs And Questions Around The Deal

Before the film’s release, a former Amazon film executive questioned how the price could be justified, asking whether the deal was driven by anything other than currying favor with the Trump administration or an outright bribe. The current box office figures place the film far from the level needed to cover its reported acquisition and marketing spend through theaters.

Studio Statement On The Release Strategy

As discussion around the decline grew, Amazon released a statement from Kevin Wilson, its head of domestic theatrical distribution. He said that theatrical and streaming represent two different value moments that together are meant to support the film’s overall impact.

Reception And Audience Response

The film received negative reviews from critics, but it holds a 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The site issued a statement saying the rating was genuine after questions were raised about the unusually high score.

Featured image credits: EJ Hersom via Wikimedia Commons

