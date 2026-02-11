Tina Calleri Announced as Keynote Speaker at Euro Global SHE WIN Summit 2026

Tina Calleri Set to Inspire at Euro Global SHE WIN Summit 2026

Tina Calleri, a globally recognized motivational keynote speaker and advocate for women’s empowerment, will be a featured speaker at the highly anticipated Euro Global SHE WIN Summit, taking place virtually from March 02–08, 2026. The summit aims to bring together influential women leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers from around the world to share knowledge, inspire action, and celebrate the power of women in leadership.

As the founder, CEO, and Director of Tina’s Private Daycare, Calleri has spent her career dedicated to early childhood education and empowering women to rise above domestic and cultural challenges. In her transformative session, titled “This Ends With Me: How I Persevered Through Domestic Challenges and Cultural Bondage,” Calleri will share her deeply personal journey of overcoming adversity, giving hope and strength to women facing similar struggles.

Award Recognition as Best Canadian Motivational Keynote Speaker of 2026

In addition to her speaking engagements, Tina Calleri has recently been recognized as the “ Best Canadian Motivational Keynote Speaker of 2026 ” by BestofBestReview.com, a prestigious and exclusive authority in the industry. This award further solidifies Tina’s impact in the motivational speaking and women’s empowerment space, highlighting her dedication to helping others transform their lives. Tina’s unwavering commitment to empowering individuals to overcome adversity and create their own path has earned her this distinguished recognition.

A Story of Resilience and Empowerment

Tina Calleri’s journey is one of remarkable resilience. Born into a world of cultural displacement and domestic challenges, Calleri faced struggles early in life. Raised in an environment that often restricted her dreams, she persevered through personal and professional hardships. Overcoming cultural alienation, bullying, and gender-based limitations, Calleri was determined to carve out her own path.

Her session at the Euro Global SHE WIN Summit will recount how she broke free from cultural bondage and reclaiming her identity through self-discovery and faith. Calleri’s story is not just one of personal triumph; it is a beacon of hope for countless women who find themselves caught in cycles of oppression and silence.

Calleri’s powerful message is a call for women to find their voice, embrace their worth, and break free from the chains of tradition that limit their potential. Her advocacy extends beyond speeches and books, as she uses her platform to directly empower women to transform their lives, turning pain into purpose.

Award-Winning Advocate for Women’s Empowerment

In addition to her speaking engagements, Tina Calleri is a bestselling author, columnist, and an advocate for women’s rights. She is the author of the best-selling book Whispers from the Cloud and co-author of Empowered in Heels, Edition 5. As a regular columnist for BizFashion Magazine, Calleri writes the popular column “Aging Gracefully,” sharing her wisdom on overcoming personal challenges and aging with grace.

Calleri’s work has earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious SHERO Award, recognizing her outstanding contributions to women’s empowerment. She has been featured in several prominent publications, including Wynspire Magazine and PeerCite Magazine, and regularly appears on podcasts that focus on personal growth, empowerment, and overcoming adversity.

Her speaking engagements, including the upcoming summit, allow Calleri to share her message with global audiences, ensuring that her story reaches women who need it most. “I found my strength at a breaking point,” she often says, emphasizing that even the darkest moments can lead to profound personal transformation.

You can learn more about Calleri’s inspiring journey in her bestselling book Whispers from the Cloud, available on Amazon .

An Advocate for Change and a Champion for Women’s Rights

Tina Calleri’s advocacy goes beyond her personal journey. She is dedicated to helping women break free from the cycles of abuse, cultural restrictions, and societal limitations. Her mission is simple: empower women to rise above the challenges that hold them back, whether they are domestic, cultural, or societal.

By sharing her own story of survival and triumph, Tina encourages women to reclaim their power and create their own paths. Her work as a speaker, author, and mentor provides women with the tools they need to navigate adversity and find resilience within themselves.

Her keynote address at the Euro Global SHE WIN Summit promises to be a transformative experience for all those in attendance. With a deep commitment to inspiring women, Tina Calleri continues to build a legacy of empowerment, encouraging others to live their truth and break free from the constraints that hold them back.

About Tina Calleri

Tina Calleri is a motivational keynote speaker, author, columnist, and the Founder and CEO of Tina’s Private Daycare. With a background in early childhood education, Calleri has dedicated her life to nurturing the growth and development of children while also empowering women to overcome personal and cultural challenges. A SHERO Award recipient, she is widely recognized for her advocacy for women’s rights and her ability to inspire others through her personal story of resilience.

For more information about Tina Calleri, visit her website or follow her on social media.

