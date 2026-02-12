Take2 Raises a $14M Series A to Automate Healthcare Recruiting with Autonomous AI Agents

Take2 , an AI Agents platform purpose-built for healthcare recruiting, on its successful $14 million Series A led by Human Capital, with participation from Bertelsmann Healthcare Investments, Reach Capital, SemperVirens VC, and Honeystone Ventures.

Healthcare hiring has reached a breaking point. One in three new jobs in the U.S. is in healthcare, turnover often exceeds 50%, and vacancy costs are among the highest of any industry. Yet Recruiting workflows remain deeply manual — especially the screening process, where recruiters spend up to 70% of their time and as many as 85% of candidates drop out before speaking to a human.

Take2 is removing that bottleneck with autonomous AI agents designed specifically for healthcare hiring. The company’s first agent, the AI Interviewer, conducts real-time, dynamic phone interviews with candidates 24/7, automatically evaluates them, records calls, and syncs results directly into applicant tracking systems — all with zero human-in-the-loop. Trained on healthcare-specific hiring data, the platform helps organizations assess candidates more accurately while generating predictive insights that improve hiring quality and long-term retention.

Demand for Take2 has surged as healthcare organizations look for faster, more scalable ways to staff their roles. The company has quadrupled its customer base over the last six months. Today, the platform serves leading healthcare organizations, including Top 10 Health Systems and DSOs.

Take2 was founded by Kaushik Narasimhan and Yaniv Shimoni, classmates at Stanford Graduate School of Business. The founders began the company following two years of research at Stanford during the early days of large language models, where they identified a unique opportunity to build a voice-first AI platform that automates the recruiting process end to end for healthcare, an industry where speed and reliability directly impact patient care.

“Healthcare hiring has emerged as one of the most pressing operational bottlenecks in the industry,” said Kaushik Narasimhan, co-founder of Take2 AI. “We built Take2 to automate the most time-consuming parts of recruiting so organizations can hire faster, at scale, without burning out recruiting teams.”

With this fresh funding, Take2 will expand beyond interviews into a full network of AI agents that automate the end-to-end recruiting process. This includes sourcing, screening, credential verification, scheduling, and employee onboarding. By automating the entire funnel, Take2 aims to help healthcare organizations save millions of dollars annually while dramatically improving quality of hire and employee retention.