Global Coin Unveils the 2026 “Family of Eagles” 5 oz Silver 250th Anniversary Edition

A Historic First

For the first time in numismatic history, the iconic “Family of Eagles” design—originally conceived under President Ronald Reagan and featured on American Gold Eagles since 1986—has been reinterpreted on a monumental 5-ounce .9999 pure silver planchet. This one-year-only legal tender commemorative marks the United States Semiquincentennial with breathtaking scale and extreme exclusivity.

Struck in ultra-high relief with a reverse proof finish, every detail of the soaring eagle family is accentuated against a mirrored field, producing a museum-quality masterpiece that captures the enduring spirit of American freedom, strength, and heritage.

Unprecedented Rarity

From a total mintage of just 100 coins, only 78 achieved NGC’s highest possible grade of PF70 Ultra Cameo. Each of these flawless examples is individually numbered from 1 to 78, creating true Population 1 status per serial number. Every coin carries the elite First Day of Issue designation and features the exclusive Global Privy mark, available only through this landmark release.

The Anna Cabral Signature

Adding historic gravitas, every NGC holder bears the authentic hand signature of Anna Cabral, 42nd Treasurer of the United States, whose tenure (2004–2009) under President George W. Bush connects this release directly to one of the nation’s highest financial offices.

Key Highlights

Only 78 coins worldwide are certified NGC PF70 Ultra Cameo, each uniquely numbered 1 through 78

Authentic hand signature of Anna Cabral, 42nd Treasurer of the United States, on every holder

First Day of Issue designation on all 78 PF70 examples, dramatically enhancing collector desirability

Exclusive Global Privy mark, a proprietary feature signifying this groundbreaking private issue commemorative

The beloved “Family of Eagles” design is rendered in silver for the first time in its 40-year history

Companion variants (Reverse Proof, Reverse Proof Matte, and Enhanced Reverse Proof) are available to complete the historic trilogy

NGC Sonic-Sealed encapsulation engineered for multi-generational preservation

Specifications

Year: 2026

Denomination: $5 Legal Tender

Metal: 5 oz .9999 Fine Silver

Finish: Reverse Proof Matte

Mintage: 100

Grade: NGC PF70 Ultra Cameo

Population: 78 (individually numbered 1–78)

Signature: Anna Cabral, 42nd U.S. Treasurer

Privy: Global Privy (Exclusive)

Designation: First Day of Issue

Availability Is Extremely Limited

Advanced collectors and investors are already securing sequenced serial numbers and assembling complete variant sets.

