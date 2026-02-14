Hinkle Hardscapes Rebrands as Hinkle Outdoor Living

Hinkle Hardscapes announced today that it is now operating as Hinkle Outdoor Living, a brand evolution that reflects the company’s focus on designing and building luxury outdoor environments that support real-life entertaining, comfort, and long-term performance.
For homeowners across the Kansas City metro, the company’s mission remains the same: deliver a calm, consultative experience with precision craftsmanship and dependable execution, from initial design through final installation.
“Homeowners aren’t just buying pavers or a pool, they’re buying confidence, clarity, and a finished space that matches the vision,” said Zach Hinkle, Owner and CEO of Hinkle Outdoor Living. “Hinkle Outdoor Living is a clearer expression of what we do today: a white-glove, turnkey transformation engineered for entertaining.”
Services Offered
Hinkle Outdoor Living provides luxury outdoor living design-build services across the Kansas City metro, including:
- Design: landscape design and outdoor living planning
- Pools: gunite and fiberglass
- Structures and surfaces: covered structures, patios, pavers, composite decking, pergolas (including aluminum)
- Lifestyle features: outdoor kitchens, fireplaces and fire pits
- Finishing: outdoor lighting, retaining walls
What’s Changing
- Our name: Hinkle Outdoor Living (formerly Hinkle Hardscapes)
- Our focus: pool-forward and outdoor living-forward backyard transformations designed around hosting, comfort, and “night mode” ambiance
- Our promise: Engineered for Entertaining
What’s Not Changing
- The same ownership and team
- The same commitment to precision, a systematic approach, and functional design
- The same service area across the greater Kansas City metro
About Hinkle Outdoor Living
Hinkle Outdoor Living is a Kansas City metro outdoor living and pool design-build company that employs 18 to 24 people seasonally. Since 2007, Hinkle has guided homeowners through more than 2,000 projects, delivering a calm, consultative experience from design through installation. The company builds luxury outdoor environments engineered for entertaining, with an emphasis on functional layout, long-term performance, and precision craftsmanship.
To request a Design Discovery Call, visit hinkleoutdoorliving.com.