Hinkle Hardscapes Rebrands as Hinkle Outdoor Living

Hinkle Hardscapes announced today that it is now operating as Hinkle Outdoor Living , a brand evolution that reflects the company’s focus on designing and building luxury outdoor environments that support real-life entertaining, comfort, and long-term performance.

For homeowners across the Kansas City metro, the company’s mission remains the same: deliver a calm, consultative experience with precision craftsmanship and dependable execution, from initial design through final installation.

“Homeowners aren’t just buying pavers or a pool, they’re buying confidence, clarity, and a finished space that matches the vision,” said Zach Hinkle, Owner and CEO of Hinkle Outdoor Living. “Hinkle Outdoor Living is a clearer expression of what we do today: a white-glove, turnkey transformation engineered for entertaining.”

Services Offered

Hinkle Outdoor Living provides luxury outdoor living design-build services across the Kansas City metro, including:

Design: landscape design and outdoor living planning

Pools: gunite and fiberglass

Structures and surfaces: covered structures, patios, pavers, composite decking, pergolas (including aluminum)

Lifestyle features: outdoor kitchens, fireplaces and fire pits

Finishing: outdoor lighting, retaining walls

What’s Changing

Our name: Hinkle Outdoor Living (formerly Hinkle Hardscapes)

(formerly Hinkle Hardscapes) Our focus: pool-forward and outdoor living-forward backyard transformations designed around hosting, comfort, and “night mode” ambiance

Our promise: Engineered for Entertaining

What’s Not Changing

The same ownership and team

The same commitment to precision, a systematic approach, and functional design

The same service area across the greater Kansas City metro

About Hinkle Outdoor Living

Hinkle Outdoor Living is a Kansas City metro outdoor living and pool design-build company that employs 18 to 24 people seasonally. Since 2007, Hinkle has guided homeowners through more than 2,000 projects, delivering a calm, consultative experience from design through installation. The company builds luxury outdoor environments engineered for entertaining, with an emphasis on functional layout, long-term performance, and precision craftsmanship.

To request a Design Discovery Call, visit hinkleoutdoorliving.com .