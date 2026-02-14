Whitstable House Achieves ‘Good’ CQC Rating Across All Areas

Whitstable House care home has been awarded a ‘Good’ rating across all areas by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection in July 2025. The CQC report, published on 29 August 2025, confirms the home is meeting regulatory requirements and delivering good-quality care for residents.

The 101-bed residential care home in Boorman Way was rated Good in all five key areas of care delivery: Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-led. The CQC noted strong practice across the service, supported by robust systems and a clear focus on delivering person-centred care.

Positive outcomes highlighted by the CQC

Key areas recognised in the report include:

Enhanced medicines management – Residents receive their medicines as prescribed, supported by clear processes for administration and monitoring.

Improved risk assessment – Risks to residents’ health and wellbeing are assessed appropriately, with incidents used to support learning and ongoing improvement.

Comprehensive staff training – Staff receive training, supervision and support to help them deliver consistent, high-quality care.

Effective governance – Strong monitoring and oversight help maintain standards and address any issues promptly.

Promoting independence – Residents are supported to make choices and maintain their independence, including being supported to access the community where appropriate.

Residents’ feedback

Residents told CQC inspectors they felt safe living at the service and described staff as responsive when support is needed. Residents also highlighted that concerns are listened to and addressed. The home has systems in place for residents to share feedback and contribute to decisions about the service.

Statement from Whitstable House

Sharon Geary said: “We are delighted that the CQC has recognised the dedication of our team and the quality of care provided at Whitstable House. Achieving a Good rating across all areas reflects the commitment of our staff to creating a safe, caring and supportive environment where residents are treated with dignity and respect.

“We remain focused on building on this positive report, maintaining high standards, and continuing to deliver person-centred care that helps every resident live well.”

