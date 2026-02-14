Power grids face stability challenges as renewable energy replaces traditional generators. Without coordination, distributed systems operate independently, creating conflicts and reducing reliability. Recent work establishes coordinated control frameworks managing multiple power conversion units simultaneously. The system provides emergency frequency support and maintains power quality standards. Results show response times under 200 milliseconds, five times faster than national requirements and with 99.9% reliability across commercial deployments. The framework enables renewable integration while maintaining grid stability and generating ancillary service revenue.

The coordinated controller operates as a secondary-level system between regional grid operators and local power conversion equipment. During under-frequency events, the system automatically commands all storage units to maximum discharge, providing immediate power injection to stabilize grid frequency. The control algorithms monitor grid conditions continuously and return to normal operation once stability is restored. For power quality management, the system maintains a target power factor by dynamically adjusting reactive power output. The technology samples three-phase electrical parameters, calculates required adjustments, and distributes control commands to available units based on their operational capacity.

Commercial deployment across ten industrial facilities demonstrates significant performance improvements. The system achieves sub-second response to grid disturbances, dispatch accuracy within 1%, and power factor control within industry tolerance levels. Customers report 99.9% uptime, 80-100% reduction in utility penalties, and over $500,000 annual revenue from grid services in typical installations. The technology complies with Chinese national standards for energy storage grid connection and international standards for distributed energy resources.

Contributing to this work is Xue Li, a Research and Development Engineer at Shanghai Electric Distributed Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Xue Li holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Southeast University and a Bachelor of Science from Xi’an Jiaotong University, with a technical background spanning C++, C#, Python, and SQL applied to energy management systems.

In professional practice, Xue Li has been involved in controller development with millisecond-level response performance, led technical implementation for 20MW grid-side energy storage supporting frequency and voltage regulation, and advanced dual-mode energy management across multiple regions. Related work has also incorporated machine learning approaches, delivering measurable accuracy improvements. Research contributions include co-authorship in the Journal of Power Sources on battery state-of-health estimation, along with multiple first-author publications and patents. This body of work has received recognition through the Shanghai Electric Youth Innovation Excellence Award, the Energy Equipment Innovation Second Prize, and the Li Bin Model Team designation.

The integration of control system research with large-scale commercial deployment demonstrates practical pathways for renewable energy adoption. By developing technology that responds five times faster than regulatory requirements while generating measurable economic benefits, this work addresses fundamental challenges in grid modernization. The technology enables power systems to maintain stability as renewable energy penetration increases, supporting national carbon neutrality objectives while providing revenue opportunities for energy storage operators through frequency regulation and voltage support services.