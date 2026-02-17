DEV Expands Cybersecurity Software Development Services, Including AI-Driven Security Engineering

DEV, a custom software development firm specializing in enterprise and emerging technologies, today announced the expansion of its cybersecurity software development services, including advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions designed to help organizations proactively detect threats, secure applications, and protect sensitive data.

The expanded offering builds on DEV.co’s existing cybersecurity capabilities, which include risk assessments, cybersecurity strategy development, managed security solutions, and custom software engineering tailored to secure modern infrastructure and data environments.

With cyberattacks increasing in frequency and sophistication, organizations are seeking software solutions that embed security directly into applications, workflows, and infrastructure. DEV.co’s expanded services focus on integrating AI-driven analytics, automated monitoring, and secure coding frameworks to help companies reduce vulnerabilities and respond faster to emerging threats.

“Cybersecurity is no longer just an IT function—it’s a software engineering challenge,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at DEV.co. “Companies are realizing that off-the-shelf tools alone aren’t enough. They need custom systems that integrate with their data, workflows, and infrastructure. Our expanded cybersecurity and AI development capabilities are designed to address that reality.”

The new cybersecurity development initiatives include:

Custom cybersecurity software development

AI-driven threat detection and automation

Secure application architecture and code hardening

Risk audits and vulnerability assessments

Managed cybersecurity and monitoring solutions

Data storage and infrastructure security engineering

DEV.co’s engineering teams work across cloud, hybrid, and on-premise environments, enabling organizations in regulated and high-risk industries—including finance, healthcare, and enterprise technology—to deploy secure, scalable systems.

“AI is fundamentally changing how cybersecurity operates,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at DEV.co. “Machine learning models can identify patterns and anomalies at a scale that manual monitoring simply cannot match. By combining AI with secure software architecture, we’re helping organizations move from reactive defense to proactive prevention.”

In addition to technical implementation, DEV.co supports clients through a structured development process that includes research, strategy, architecture design, and delivery, ensuring that security is integrated throughout the software lifecycle rather than added as an afterthought.

The expansion reflects growing demand from enterprises seeking custom-built security platforms, particularly in industries where data protection, regulatory compliance, and operational continuity are critical.

About DEV.co

DEV.co is a custom software development firm providing application development, AI engineering, SaaS platforms, and enterprise technology solutions. The company works with startups, mid-market companies, and global enterprises to design and build scalable, secure software systems tailored to complex operational needs.

About SEC.co

A division of DEV.co, SEC.co provides custom cybersecurity consulting and software tools for mid-market businesses looking to protect their core digital assets from cyber attacks.