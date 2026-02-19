Attack! Marketing Takes Home Netty Awards Honors for U.S. Launch Campaign

Attack! Marketing , in partnership with Sappe and its globally recognized beverage brand Mogu Mogu, has been named an Honoree at the Netty Awards in the Best Integrated Marketing and Design Agency category. The recognition celebrates the agency’s work in launching Mogu Mogu in the United States through a campaign that blended experiential sampling, design-forward activations, and social-first content strategy into a unified launch system.

Rather than relying on traditional beverage sampling or standard influencer tactics, Attack! Marketing developed a market-entry program designed to feel native to U.S. youth culture while remaining aligned with Sappe’s global brand positioning. The campaign supported the global platform, “Life’s Too Short, You Gotta Chew,” while introducing American consumers to Mogu Mogu’s signature “drink plus snack” format featuring nata de coco.

At the center of the program was a mobile sampling van designed as a creator-ready environment, featuring bold visuals, QR-coded engagement points, and photogenic brand elements intended to drive organic content capture. The brand was activated in culturally relevant spaces where Gen Z audiences naturally gather, allowing discovery to occur through participation rather than interruption.

“Being recognized by the Netty Awards is a meaningful milestone because this program was built to do more than generate impressions,” said Christian Jurinka, CEO at Attack! Marketing. “Our goal was to create a launch model where experiential sampling and digital storytelling weren’t separate strategies, but part of the same ecosystem. Mogu Mogu is a culturally iconic product, and we wanted its U.S. debut to reflect that energy with the right balance of creativity, operational discipline, and cultural fit.”

The campaign is still active, but early performance results reflect significant scale and momentum. To date, the program has sampled 79,537 consumers, distributed 92,804 bottles, generated 162,257 interactions, and delivered 324,514 impressions, along with 2,412 pieces of branded swag to extend recall beyond the point of trial. Social amplification has continued to grow, supported by giveaways, survey engagement, influencer content, and curated weekly photo sets. By September 2025, the brand’s TikTok presence surpassed 1,000 followers, signaling growing traction and cultural adoption.

The Netty Awards recognition reinforces a broader shift in how consumer brands approach market entry—demonstrating that modern field activations can serve as both a sampling engine and a scalable digital content pipeline.

About Attack! Marketing

Attack! Marketing is an experiential and integrated marketing agency specializing in brand activations, content-driven field programs, and culturally aligned launch strategies. The agency partners with brands to create immersive experiences that generate real-world engagement and scalable digital storytelling.