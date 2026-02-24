Apple Plans Three-Day Announcement Push Ahead Of March 4 Press Event

Apple has invited the tech press to a “special Apple experience” on March 4, and reporting suggests the company will spread its product news across several days rather than reveal everything in a single keynote.

A Multi-Day Rollout Instead Of One Keynote

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple is preparing a “three-day flurry of announcements,” likely delivered online, before culminating in the March 4 event. According to the report, that final day will involve three in-person sessions in New York, London, and Shanghai, where members of the press will be able to try the new products.

Daring Fireball’s John Gruber also wrote that the experience could take the form of hands-on demonstrations, rather than a traditional stage presentation.

Products Expected In The Announcements

Gurman said Apple is expected to announce at least five new products during this period, including a low-cost MacBook. Other products mentioned in the report include the iPhone 17e, an iPad Air with an M4 chip, a new entry-level iPad, and updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

He said these products are due to arrive this spring, though he was less certain about which specific devices would be introduced on which day of the rollout.

What The March 4 Event Will Look Like

Instead of serving as a single launch keynote, the March 4 “special Apple experience” is expected to focus on giving the press hands-on access to the new hardware in multiple cities. The earlier announcements would set the stage for those sessions, shifting the emphasis from a one-time reveal to a series of updates spread across several days.

Featured image credits: Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.