ViewTrade Technology Expands Access to Overnight U.S. Trading through Partnership with Bruce Markets

ViewTrade Technology, a global provider of cross-border trading infrastructure, today announced expanded access to U.S. equities during Asia’s business day through seamless connectivity to Bruce ATS™, a U.S. equities alternative trading system enabling overnight trading. This expansion allows financial institutions across Asia and the Middle East to participate in U.S. equities trading during their local business hours.

Bruce ATS operates from 8:00 PM EST to 4:00 AM EST, corresponding to 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM South Korea time. Under the new setup, ViewTrade Technology now offers both certified FIX order routing and approved redistribution of Bruce ATS real-time market data, enabling brokers to deploy overnight U.S. trading with minimal integration effort.

Bruce ATS is an SEC-regulated ATS that matches buyers and sellers of U.S. equities during overnight trading hours. The platform leverages standard FIX connectivity, Nasdaq-aligned market data feeds, and a maker/taker pricing model, allowing brokers to integrate quickly into a fully operational overnight trading ecosystem.

Beyond trade execution, ViewTrade Technology also provides normalized overnight U.S. equities market data, not limited to executed trade values from Bruce ATS. This includes cleaned, standardized, and application-ready data that can be plugged directly into financial applications—such as mobile trading apps, risk management, web platforms, and analytics tools—without requiring extensive downstream development. The data is delivered via RESTful APIs, real-time socket streaming, and SDKs, enabling rapid and consistent integration across client platforms.

“Our goal is to make overnight U.S. equities trading feel native to our global clients,” said Kenneth Chan, President of ViewTrade Technology. “By normalizing Bruce ATS overnight market data and delivering it through APIs, streaming, and SDKs, we aim to reduce integration friction, lower cost and enable financial institutions to more rapidly introduce overnight trading and market data experiences, subject to integration and system capabilities.”

To ensure optimal performance for its global clients, ViewTrade Technology has also localized Bruce ATS market data directly within its Asia-region infrastructure. This strategic deployment is intended to help improve data transmission speed and consistency for clients accessing overnight U.S. markets through ViewTrade.

“Providing 24×5 access to U.S. markets is an important step toward expanding global trading accessibility,” said Chan. “By integrating Bruce ATS and delivering both trading access and real-time market data via our cloud network, we’re enabling brokers and fintechs around the world to offer U.S. equities trading with enhanced flexibility during local business hours.”

ViewTrade has further enhanced this offering by focusing on ease of integration and data usability.

“Beyond just providing connectivity and market access, ViewTrade Technology takes the raw market data and normalizes it into a friendly API that our clients can seamlessly embed into their User Interfaces using our API or SDK,” added Chan. “This normalized data also includes all the fundamental data, giving institutions a comprehensive and integrable resource for their customers.”

“As demand for overnight U.S. trading continues to grow globally, partnerships like this are critical,” said Jason Wallach, CEO of Bruce Markets. “By combining Bruce ATS’s overnight market with ViewTrade’s localized infrastructure, we’re making overnight U.S. trading more accessible, efficient and scalable for international clients.”

“Momentum around real-time access to U.S. markets and the tokenization of real-world assets is accelerating across Asia, driven by mobile-first platforms and global portfolio diversification,” Chan continued. “ViewTrade provides institutions with production-grade market data and execution connectivity designed for scale, resiliency, and regulatory alignment. For brokers with existing Bruce ATS connectivity, ViewTrade can also offer a robust secondary path for redundancy and failover, helping ensure continuous and reliable access to overnight U.S. trading.”