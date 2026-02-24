CondoCorp Services: Revolutionizing Condo/HOA Management with Cost-Saving, A La Carte Services

CondoCorp Services Brings Cost-Saving, Transparent Solutions to Property Management

Aaron Winsor, the Founder of CondoCorp Services, is transforming the property management industry with a unique model that prioritizes cost reduction, transparency, and customer control. For over 20 years, CondoCorp has built its reputation by offering a revolutionary approach to condo and HOA management, allowing clients to save money while maintaining the highest levels of service.

What sets CondoCorp apart? The company’s core philosophy is simple: clients only pay for the services they need, with no hidden fees or upcharges. With an a la carte pricing model, CondoCorp empowers condo boards and homeowners associations (HOAs) to take control of their budgets, offering flexibility and clear, accountable pricing.

A Model Designed for Savings and Transparency

When Aaron Winsor first started CondoCorp, his clients were adamant about one key condition: no markup on maintenance bills. Traditionally, property management companies often earn a percentage of maintenance costs, incentivizing them to recommend unnecessary repairs and increase bills. CondoCorp rejected that model from the outset, opting instead to pass on savings directly to clients.

“We agreed to the no-markup policy, and that’s how our business began,” Winsor says. “Our goal is to manage properties efficiently, keep costs low, and never be motivated to increase maintenance bills. We help our clients save money, not make more for ourselves.”

This commitment to transparency has driven CondoCorp’s success. Over the years, as costs have risen, clients have asked for even more flexibility, leading to the company’s expansion into a la carte service offerings. CondoCorp’s clients can now pick and choose the services they require, whether it’s accounting, maintenance, or other essential tasks. This allows for better control over the building’s budget and expenses, which is particularly attractive to condo and HOA boards that want to streamline operations without sacrificing quality.

Core Services: Affordable Accounting and Scalable Options

One of the key services that CondoCorp offers is affordable, core accounting for condos and HOAs. Often, this is the only service that a condo board truly needs. With CondoCorp’s flexible model, boards can focus on their primary responsibilities while leaving accounting to professionals, without incurring the unnecessary costs of a full management package.

For clients who require additional services, CondoCorp offers scalable options that can be added as needed. Whether it’s handling fee collections or addressing specific maintenance requests, the company’s versatile service structure allows property owners to only pay for what they need, when they need it.

“Our model offers the flexibility that most property owners desire,” explains Winsor. “We don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach. Each client has different needs, and we give them the ability to choose the services that best fit their situation.”

The CondoCorp Impact: Real Cost Savings

The results speak for themselves. CondoCorp’s approach has helped clients reduce their monthly condo or HOA fees while also increasing their property values. By focusing on efficiency, transparent pricing, and customizable services, the company has assisted clients in saving significant amounts of money and improving their bottom line.

Some of the impressive success stories include:

Jordan Business Centre : CondoCorp helped triple their reserve in just six months, achieving more in half the time of their previous manager, while simultaneously decreasing monthly fees.

: CondoCorp helped triple their reserve in just six months, achieving more in half the time of their previous manager, while simultaneously decreasing monthly fees. Lotus Creek : CondoCorp supported this property in adding $10,000 to their reserve, even when they initially feared they wouldn’t break even.

: CondoCorp supported this property in adding $10,000 to their reserve, even when they initially feared they wouldn’t break even. Ritchie Market : CondoCorp helped keep the budget for a previously bankrupt commercial building under $50,000 annually to stay within a beneficial tax limit, enabling the board to start a savings and co-operate as a whole group for the first time in several years.

: CondoCorp helped keep the budget for a previously bankrupt commercial building under $50,000 annually to stay within a beneficial tax limit, enabling the board to start a savings and co-operate as a whole group for the first time in several years. Rampart Business Centre : CondoCorp saved the property $50,000 (25%) in operating costs in the first year and more than $60,000 in the second year.

: CondoCorp saved the property $50,000 (25%) in operating costs in the first year and more than $60,000 in the second year. LaRose Terrace Condos: CondoCorp assisted this community in virtually self-managing, allowing 90% of the fees collected to go toward the reserve fund, which was used for a full roof replacement within a year, without the need for a special assessment.

“These numbers are not just numbers, they represent real savings for our clients,” says Winsor. “We believe in doing the hard work upfront, with a clear and transparent pricing structure, so that clients can enjoy the benefits of lower fees, higher reserves, and increased property value.”

Building Trust Through Service

A major factor in CondoCorp’s success is its commitment to client relationships. CondoCorp has earned a reputation for its no-nonsense, service-driven approach. Condo boards and property owners don’t have to deal with power struggles or disputes over authority. Unlike traditional property management companies, which often create tensions by being in charge of all decisions, CondoCorp works as a support system for property owners, offering assistance when needed and executing tasks as directed by the board.

“Property management doesn’t have to be a battle for control,” says Winsor. “Our clients retain full authority over their properties. We’re here to assist them, not dictate the process. Our job is to help them save money and keep their properties running smoothly, at a fraction of the cost.”

CondoCorp also stands out because its staff, contractors, and call centers are all based in the U.S. and Canada, not overseas. This ensures faster response times, local expertise, and better communication with clients, which further strengthens the company’s reputation for reliability and customer service.

Looking Ahead: More Efficiency, More Savings

As CondoCorp continues to grow, the company remains focused on helping clients maintain their properties efficiently while saving money. With the rising costs of property ownership, CondoCorp’s transparent, a la carte service model is becoming an increasingly popular option for condo and HOA boards that want to reduce operating expenses without sacrificing quality or reliability.

“Our goal is to continue expanding our services to meet the evolving needs of property owners,” says Winsor. “We want to make property management more affordable and accessible, so that clients can focus on what matters most, maintaining and improving their properties without breaking the bank.”

About CondoCorp Services

CondoCorp Services is a leading property management company specializing in offering flexible, a la carte services to condo owners, homeowners associations (HOAs), and commercial properties across the U.S. and Canada. With over 20 years of experience, CondoCorp’s services are built around transparency, efficiency, and cost savings. The company’s commitment to helping clients reduce monthly fees, increase property value, and maintain high levels of service has earned it a strong reputation in the industry.

Media Contact

Aaron Winsor

Founder, CondoCorp Services

Email: office@condocorp.service

Website