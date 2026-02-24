As global digital trade enters a new era of “compliant settlement,” Charles Cas Inc., a leading global fintech and investment management company headquartered in California, officially announced today that it has fully commenced preparations for its initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, with a listing expected in June 2026.

To ensure a global capital premium and granular compliance for this offering, Charles Cas Inc. has engaged a top Wall Street investment banking underwriting team to provide comprehensive capital market support and has hired a leading global audit and compliance advisory firm to conduct in-depth financial and legal guidance.

Industry Pain Point: Reconstructing the Capital Allocation Model of Global Trade from the Ground Up

The current global trade settlement model is facing severe “liquidity friction.” Due to the inflexible service model of the traditional financial system, the day-sales outstanding time for cross-border merchants has long been high, exceeding 7 to 15 days, leading to a surge in overall operating costs across the entire chain.

Charles Cas Inc.’s GSCFS (Global Supply Chain Finance Services) platform is dedicated to systematically restructuring this process through technological means. The platform’s core competitiveness lies in its deep integration of AI-powered intelligent screening with a cryptocurrency settlement system centered on regulated USD stablecoins (such as PYUSD, USDP, and USDG). This architecture uses AI to monitor transaction orders in real time and efficiently transfer funds, aiming to improve capital efficiency from “days” to “milliseconds,” completely solving the capital liquidity problems of merchants in the B2B2C model.

Hardcore Technology Moat: Leap in Turnover Speed Driven by 1500 TOPS Computing Power

In Charles Cas Inc.’s business logic, hardcore technical parameters are the core basis for its value anchor. Its AI-powered intelligent escrow service has achieved a generational technological breakthrough in the industry:

Extreme Processing Performance: Relying on a 1500 TOPS computing power engine, it achieves approximately 16 trillion floating-point operations per second, reducing the average response time of AI retrieval efficiency to 80ms.

High-frequency throughput matching: With a high-frequency data throughput of 5,000 transactions per second, GSCFS can instantly match complex orders, greatly freeing up capital in transit for cross-border trade.

Regulatory consensus and global ecosystem matrix

Charles Cas Inc. has always been at the forefront of global compliant finance and has obtained regulatory approval from the U.S. Treasury Department’s FinCEN, holding formal MSB (Money Services Business) registration.

The company’s global credibility benefits from its outstanding resource allocation: Its senior leadership team has over 20 years of experience in traditional financial services and possesses unique insights into the integration of blockchain with traditional systems.

Deep ecosystem integration: Currently, Charles Cas Inc.’s business is deeply integrated into multiple leading global e-commerce platforms and international first-tier logistics systems. Through strategic collaborations with mainstream payment and risk control institutions, it has built a robust global business closed loop.

Future outlook: Building a global legal paradigm for digital settlement

A spokesperson for Charles Cas Inc. pointed out that the Nasdaq listing in 2026 is not only a capital milestone for the company but also a signal of the upgrading of global financial infrastructure. Through its robust business model and transparent governance mechanisms, the company is committed to eliminating liquidity barriers for global cross-border merchants and promoting the establishment of a safe, efficient, and legal digital settlement system.

About Charles Cas Inc.

Charles Cas Inc. is a California-based fintech company focused on providing safe, transparent, and efficient supply chain finance solutions for global cross-border merchants through digital dollar stablecoins and AI-powered intelligent screening and monitoring technology. The company is dedicated to leading new directions in global fintech development.