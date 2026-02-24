National PTA Ends Funding Relationship With Meta As Child Safety Trials Continue

The National Parent Teacher Association has decided not to seek renewed funding from Meta for 2026, ending a relationship that began in 2017, as the social media company faces court cases over allegations that its apps harm children and teens.

Decision And Internal Letter

Yvonne Johnson, president of the education nonprofit, wrote in a letter to members obtained by CNBC that the organization will not “pursue renewal funding from Meta to support PTA Connected for 2026,” referring to a program focused on educating parents, children, and teachers about digital safety tools and resources. In the February letter, Johnson said heightened public scrutiny and legal cases involving Meta and other companies have created challenges that proved time-consuming and difficult for the National PTA. She did not disclose how much funding the group received from Meta.

Johnson said the previous funding agreement ended on Dec. 31, 2025, and wrote that the National PTA and Meta “have had a funding relationship since 2017.”

Legal Cases Involving Meta

Meta is facing trials in California and New Mexico that accuse the company of misleading the public about the safety of apps such as Instagram. In Los Angeles Superior Court, CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified this week in a case involving a plaintiff known as KGM, who alleges she became addicted to apps including Instagram and YouTube because of certain design features and suffered mental distress as a result.

In New Mexico, the state’s attorney general has brought a separate case alleging that Meta failed to protect its apps from online predators. Meta has denied the allegations in both cases.

Meta declined to comment on the National PTA’s decision. CNBC said it has contacted the National PTA for additional comment.

Reaction From Advocacy Groups

Sharon Winkler, a founding member of the child safety advocacy group Parents for Safe Online Spaces, or ParentsSOS, said in a statement that Zuckerberg’s testimony showed the National PTA “made the right choice to end its partnership.” Winkler said the company had harmed children through its social media products and said families had been affected.

ParentsSOS also said it urged the National PTA to end other partnerships with technology companies including Discord, Google, and TikTok, citing concerns about child safety and well-being. Those companies, along with others, are involved in lawsuits in different parts of the United States over claims related to the design and features of their services and alleged harm to young users.

Prior Scrutiny Of The Partnership

The split follows a report published a few months ago by the Tech Transparency Project, which examined the relationship between Meta and the National PTA. The group described the partnership as part of a broader effort by Meta to influence public discussion around child safety and apps such as Instagram.

At the time, the National PTA told CNBC that it accepted sponsorship from Meta so the company could have a “seat at the table” and serve as a voice for parents and children. The organization said the collaboration allowed it to inform families about safety tools on Meta’s apps, including parental controls, age-related features, and online safety resources.

Featured image credits: JD Lasica via Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.