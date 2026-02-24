PrepEx, a TOEFL preparation platform, announced the release of its State of Learning report to provide a current performance snapshot for repeat learners preparing for TOEFL in 2026. The report presents section-level outcome trends, usage patterns, and method notes based on anonymized product data.

The release focuses on repeat learners with at least two attempts and compares first attempts with latest or best outcomes across reading, listening, speaking, and writing tasks.In this data snapshot, 81.3% of repeat practice test takers improved total score. The report also shows that 79.4% of Listen and Repeat learners improved on latest attempt, 78.6% of writers improved best score versus first attempt, and 62.1% of Academic Text learners gained 10 or more points out of 100.

PrepEx also reports section-level threshold shifts in the same snapshot. For Academic Text, the share of learners scoring 90 or above rose from 34.8% to 87.4% among repeat learners. For Listen and Repeat, the share crossing the 2.5 and above proficiency threshold rose from 32.9% to 72.6%. Kate Feng, TOEFL Content Developer at PrepEx, said the report was released to improve transparency around learner progress patterns in a changing exam format.

“This release is meant to show measured before-and-after trends in repeat practice behavior,” said Kate Feng. “It gives students and educators a practical reference point for where score movement is showing up most consistently.” The report includes a methodology section that states the analysis is observational and does not claim causality. PrepEx notes that outcomes are aggregated from anonymized usage and submission logs after removing personal identifiers, and that the results should be interpreted as trend evidence rather than controlled experimental proof.

Alongside the report release, PrepEx has updated related TOEFL decision resources that align with the same data context, including Best TOEFL Prep in 2026 and Best AI Tools for TOEFL Practice in 2026. These pages summarize preparation paths by learner profile and section weakness, with source-linked context.

PrepEx stated that future releases will publish new snapshot dates and updated trend metrics as additional repeat-learner data becomes available. The company said each release will continue to include methodology notes and explicit scope limits to support accurate interpretation.