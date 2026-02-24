DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Lighting New York Launches Beacon, an AI-Powered Visual Light Finder That Transforms How Customers Discover Lighting

ByEthan Lin

Feb 24, 2026

Lighting New York, a leading online destination for decorative lighting, announced today the launch of Beacon, an AI-powered visual light finder designed to help customers discover lighting products using images instead of traditional keyword search.

Beacon is powered by Light Visions™, the company’s internal AI platform. With Beacon, users can upload or snap a photo—whether sourced from Pinterest, a hospitality space, or a real-world environment—and instantly receive visually similar lighting products from Lighting New York’s catalog. The feature shortens the inspiration-to-purchase journey by allowing customers to shop the way they naturally think: visually.

“Lighting is one of the most visually driven categories in the home, yet discovery has historically relied on technical terms and specifications,” said Jared Fitterman, Director of eCommerce at Lighting New York. “Beacon bridges that gap by enabling customers to search using images, making it easier to move from inspiration to a confident purchase.”

Purpose-Built for Decorative Lighting

Unlike general visual search tools, Beacon was developed specifically for the decorative lighting category. The technology accounts for nuanced attributes such as fixture scale, silhouette, finish, and design style—factors that are critical when sourcing chandeliers, pendants, sconces, and other statement pieces.

The tool supports both retail customers and trade professionals, including interior designers and builders, who frequently begin projects with visual references rather than product specifications.

Advancing the Lighting E-Commerce Experience

Beacon reflects Lighting New York’s continued investment in tools that simplify discovery within a complex, design-driven category. As inspiration increasingly originates from social platforms, hospitality spaces, and real-world environments, Beacon connects those moments directly to a shoppable experience.

Beacon is now live and available to all visitors on LightingNewYork.com.

To experience Beacon, visit:

https://lightingnewyork.com/beacon

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Op. Dr. Ali Çetinkaya Clinic Introduces AI Simulation Tools to Support Pre-Surgical Consultations
Feb 24, 2026 Ethan Lin
iQOO 15R Debuts: Defining the Perfect Fit for Performance Flagships with a Monster Inside.
Feb 24, 2026 Ethan Lin
E-Commerce Stocks Rise After Supreme Court Blocks Trump Tariffs
Feb 24, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801