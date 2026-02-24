iQOO 15R Debuts: Defining the Perfect Fit for Performance Flagships with a Monster Inside.

iQOO today officially unveiled the iQOO 15R, a new flagship engineered to deliver top-tier performance in a more balanced and refined form factor. Built around iQOO’s Perfect Fit design philosophy, the iQOO 15R integrates powerful performance, immersive display, and long-lasting endurance into a compact 6.59-inch body, offering a well-rounded experience for gaming, productivity, and everyday use.

Flagship Performance, Optimized for the Perfect Fit

At the core of the iQOO 15R is a focus on sustained performance. Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform and enhanced by the Monster HyperCore Engine, the device delivers smooth operation and stable performance across demanding scenarios, including gaming and multitasking. The platform is further supported by iQOO’s Supercomputing Chip Q2, enabling advanced features such as PC-Grade 1.5K Super Resolution and Native-Level 144 FPS Game Frame Interpolation(1).

All of this performance is integrated into a compact 6.59-inch form factor, carefully balanced for everyday handling and immersive viewing. Based on ergonomic modeling, this design provides a 17% larger comfort grip zone compared with conventional large-screen devices, balancing immersive viewing with everyday comfort(2). The display supports a 144 Hz refresh rate and features the 1.5K 144 Hz AMOLED Eyecare Display, delivering clear visuals under various lighting conditions while supporting Hardware-Level Game Eye Protection to help reduce visual fatigue during extended use(3).

Endurance Without Compromise: 7600 mAh Silicon Anode Battery

Despite its refined size, the iQOO 15R incorporates a 7600 mAh Silicon Anode Battery, built using advanced technology to achieve higher energy density within a slim profile. This enables reliable all-day endurance across intensive usage scenarios such as gaming and navigation(4). To maintain consistent output during these tasks, the device is equipped with a 6.5K IceCore VC Cooling System and Dual-Layer Graphite Sheet, ensuring efficient heat dissipation and performance stability under sustained workloads(5).

Charging is supported by 100W FlashCharge, allowing rapid power recovery when needed. In high-load scenarios while charging, Advanced Bypass Charging enables power to be supplied directly to the system, reducing overheating and helping maintain stable performance while preserving long-term battery health(6).

Refined Aesthetics: A Synthesis of Design and Functionality

The iQOO 15R adopts a restrained and practical design language focused on comfort and usability. The device features a premium metal frame and a smooth back panel, complemented by Rounded Corners that sit naturally in the hand. The Sloping Camera Module Design creates a stepped transition between the camera module and the back cover, contributing to a cohesive and balanced overall form.

Available in Black and Silver, the iQOO 15R combines functional design elements with a clean, modern aesthetic suited to everyday use(7).

Enhanced Imaging, Intelligent Experience, and Reliable Connectivity

Beyond core performance, the iQOO 15R delivers a comprehensive everyday experience. The device is equipped with a 50 MP Sony LYT-700V OIS Camera, supported by the vivo NICE Algorithm to enhance clarity and detail, and offers 2x Lossless Zoom for flexible everyday photography(8). A 32 MP Selfie Camera supports high-quality front-facing imaging.

Running on OriginOS 6, the iQOO 15R is designed for long-term smoothness through the Origin Smooth Engine, supporting consistent performance over extended use. Intelligent system features such as AI Creation and AI Captions enhance productivity and content creation in supported regions, while Origin Island now offers deeper integration with leading local applications for unified real-time status notifications(9). Cross-device experiences are further supported through One-Tap Transfer and Office Kit – Breaking Barriers with iPad.

For connectivity, the iQOO 15R integrates a dedicated Network Enhancement Chip alongside an All-New Surround Antenna Architecture to help ensure stable network performance and low latency in complex environments such as dense urban areas or crowded indoor spaces(10).

Availability

iQOO 15R will be available in two striking colorways—Black and Silver(11).The flagship is set to launch in India on February 24, followed by a global rollout to Indonesia on February 25, Russia on February 27, Malaysia on March 2, Thailand on March 20, and Taiwan, China on April 10, bringing the Perfect Fit and Monster Performance to users worldwide.

Memory configurations vary by market: India (8 GB + 256 GB, 12 GB + 512 GB); Indonesia (8 GB + 256 GB, 12 GB + 256 GB, 12 GB + 512 GB); Malaysia & Thailand (12 GB + 256 GB, 12 GB + 512 GB); Taiwan, China (12 GB + 256 GB, 12 GB + 512 GB); Russia (8 GB + 256 GB, 12 GB + 256 GB, 12 GB + 512 GB).

About iQOO

iQOO, a sub-brand of vivo, differentiates itself in performance and Esports experience. iQOO leverages the research, quality assurance and after-sales service expertise of vivo, and follows the brand ethos of i Quest On and On to push boundaries, innovate boldly and share the excitement of exploring future technology. With products offering Esports-standard capabilities, iQOO aims to become the top choice of consumers who are passionate about performance and gaming.

For more information, please visit https://www.iqoo.com/en.

(1) PC-Grade 1.5K Super Resolution and Native-Level 144 FPS Game Frame Interpolation are supported in selected games and scenarios. Feature availability and performance may vary and are subject to OTA updates.

(2) The 17% larger comfort grip zone comparison is based on ergonomic modeling versus devices with approximately 6.83-inch displays. Actual grip experience may vary by user.

(3) Display specifications and eye protection features are based on iQOO laboratory test conditions. Actual display performance may vary depending on environment and usage.

(4) Battery capacity is the typical value. Actual battery life may vary depending on network conditions, usage patterns, and system settings.

(5) Performance improvements related to LPDDR5X Ultra memory and UFS 4.1 storage are based on iQOO laboratory testing. Actual performance may vary depending on usage conditions.

(6) Advanced Bypass Charging must be enabled in system settings and applies in supported scenarios only.

(7) Device color availability and exterior materials may vary by market.

(8) Imaging performance and features such as 2x Lossless Zoom may vary depending on shooting conditions.

(9) AI Creation and AI Captions are supported in selected regions and languages. Availability may vary due to local regulations and service support.

(10) Connectivity performance is based on iQOO laboratory and simulated environment testing. Actual network experience may vary depending on carrier and environment.

(11) In India, the Black color is marketed as Dark Knight, while the Silver color is marketed as Triumph Silver.