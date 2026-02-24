DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Op. Dr. Ali Çetinkaya Clinic Introduces AI Simulation Tools to Support Pre-Surgical Consultations

ByEthan Lin

Feb 24, 2026

ISTANBUL, Türkiye — February 19, 2026 Op. Dr. Ali Çetinkaya Clinic announced the expansion of its digital consultation framework through the introduction of AI-supported simulation tools designed to enhance patient preparation prior to aesthetic procedures.

As digital technologies increasingly shape healthcare delivery, artificial intelligence is being integrated not only into surgical workflows but also into patient consultation processes. Industry projections indicate continued global growth in AI applications within healthcare, reflecting broader investment in personalization, predictive modeling, and decision-support systems.

The clinic’s AI Aesthetic Assistant is positioned as a consultation support tool that enables patients to visualize potential outcomes based on their own photographs before undergoing procedures. According to the clinic, the system is intended to assist in expectation management and improve communication during the pre-surgical phase.

“The digital consultation phase plays a critical role in patient confidence,” said Op. Dr. Ali Çetinkaya. “By using AI simulations, patients can better understand potential changes before surgery. The technology does not replace medical evaluation, but it supports a more informed and transparent discussion.”

Addressing Pre-Surgical Uncertainty

Reports from international professional organizations indicate that concerns about post-operative outcomes are among the primary reasons patients delay elective aesthetic procedures. The clinic states that simulation-based consultations can help reduce uncertainty by providing realistic visual references aligned with anatomical considerations.

Through algorithm-based facial proportion analysis, the AI Aesthetic Assistant generates previews for procedures such as rhinoplasty, brow lift, and facelift. The clinic emphasizes that final treatment planning remains dependent on in-person medical assessment and individualized evaluation.

Digital Consultation as a Growing Segment

Global market analyses show that digital consultation tools represent one of the fastest-growing segments within medical aesthetics. These technologies are increasingly used to facilitate communication, improve planning accuracy, and enhance patient education before procedures are performed.

Op. Dr. Ali Çetinkaya Clinic stated that the integration of digital tools is part of its broader strategy to modernize patient interaction while maintaining clinical standards.

“We aim to combine medical expertise with responsible technology use,” Çetinkaya added. “AI supports visualization and clarity, but clinical judgment remains central to safe and personalized treatment.”

The clinic confirmed that its AI consultation tool functions as a preparatory resource and does not constitute a medical diagnosis or guarantee of surgical results.

About Op. Dr. Ali Çetinkaya Clinic

Op. Dr. Ali Çetinkaya Clinic is a Türkiye-based aesthetic surgery practice specializing in facial procedures. The clinic integrates clinical expertise with digital consultation tools to support transparent and informed patient communication.

For more information, visit: https://www.dralicetinkaya.com/

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

iQOO 15R Debuts: Defining the Perfect Fit for Performance Flagships with a Monster Inside.
Feb 24, 2026 Ethan Lin
Lighting New York Launches Beacon, an AI-Powered Visual Light Finder That Transforms How Customers Discover Lighting
Feb 24, 2026 Ethan Lin
E-Commerce Stocks Rise After Supreme Court Blocks Trump Tariffs
Feb 24, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801