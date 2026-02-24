Op. Dr. Ali Çetinkaya Clinic Introduces AI Simulation Tools to Support Pre-Surgical Consultations

ISTANBUL, Türkiye — February 19, 2026 — Op. Dr. Ali Çetinkaya Clinic announced the expansion of its digital consultation framework through the introduction of AI-supported simulation tools designed to enhance patient preparation prior to aesthetic procedures.

As digital technologies increasingly shape healthcare delivery, artificial intelligence is being integrated not only into surgical workflows but also into patient consultation processes. Industry projections indicate continued global growth in AI applications within healthcare, reflecting broader investment in personalization, predictive modeling, and decision-support systems.

The clinic’s AI Aesthetic Assistant is positioned as a consultation support tool that enables patients to visualize potential outcomes based on their own photographs before undergoing procedures. According to the clinic, the system is intended to assist in expectation management and improve communication during the pre-surgical phase.

“The digital consultation phase plays a critical role in patient confidence,” said Op. Dr. Ali Çetinkaya. “By using AI simulations, patients can better understand potential changes before surgery. The technology does not replace medical evaluation, but it supports a more informed and transparent discussion.”

Addressing Pre-Surgical Uncertainty

Reports from international professional organizations indicate that concerns about post-operative outcomes are among the primary reasons patients delay elective aesthetic procedures. The clinic states that simulation-based consultations can help reduce uncertainty by providing realistic visual references aligned with anatomical considerations.

Through algorithm-based facial proportion analysis, the AI Aesthetic Assistant generates previews for procedures such as rhinoplasty, brow lift, and facelift. The clinic emphasizes that final treatment planning remains dependent on in-person medical assessment and individualized evaluation.

Digital Consultation as a Growing Segment

Global market analyses show that digital consultation tools represent one of the fastest-growing segments within medical aesthetics. These technologies are increasingly used to facilitate communication, improve planning accuracy, and enhance patient education before procedures are performed.

Op. Dr. Ali Çetinkaya Clinic stated that the integration of digital tools is part of its broader strategy to modernize patient interaction while maintaining clinical standards.

“We aim to combine medical expertise with responsible technology use,” Çetinkaya added. “AI supports visualization and clarity, but clinical judgment remains central to safe and personalized treatment.”

The clinic confirmed that its AI consultation tool functions as a preparatory resource and does not constitute a medical diagnosis or guarantee of surgical results.

About Op. Dr. Ali Çetinkaya Clinic

Op. Dr. Ali Çetinkaya Clinic is a Türkiye-based aesthetic surgery practice specializing in facial procedures. The clinic integrates clinical expertise with digital consultation tools to support transparent and informed patient communication.

For more information, visit: https://www.dralicetinkaya.com/