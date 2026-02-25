WSC Sports Expands Global Headquarters Footprint in New York City and London to Strengthen U.S. and UK Market Leadership

WSC Sports , the world’s leading AI-driven sports content platform for sports content automation, management, distribution, monetization, and engagement, is pleased to announce the strategic expansion of its footprint at its global headquarters in New York City and the continued expansion of its office in London. This expansion further cements WSC Sports ’ operational excellence in the United States and the United Kingdom, in addition to meeting the growing global demand from leagues, teams, media companies, publishers, and digital platforms.

According to the company, the global headquarters in New York City is a strategic hub for the company’s executive leadership, customer success, partnerships, and product development. The London office continues to expand to meet the needs of multi-market distribution, localized publishing, and real-time content in the UK and Europe.

As global sports organizations increase content output and personalization efforts, operational demands require closer collaboration and enhanced support for live events.

“As customers scale their content output and personalization efforts, the work shifts toward tighter collaboration, faster rollout cycles, and more support across live windows,” said a WSC Sports executive. “Expanding our teams in New York City and London helps us meet that demand with stronger coverage, closer partnership, and more capacity to deliver across complex workflows.”

Designed from the ground up for the entire sports media value chain, including rights holders, sports leagues, teams, media companies, publishers, and advertisers, WSC Sports enables seamless content workflows from start to finish. By analyzing live programming in real-time, WSC Sports’ AI technology automatically produces personalized sports moments, serving up relevant content across digital platforms at scale. The end-to-end platform enables sports organizations to manage fragmented fan journeys, optimize publishing strategies, and maximize monetization from one unified system.

With the trust of over 650 clients, such as the National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, LaLiga, and DAZN, WSC Sports is still leading the way in sports media content automation and distribution through AI technology.

The New York City headquarters expansion signifies WSC Sports’ continued investment in U.S.-based operations, reinforcing its presence in one of the world’s most influential sports and media markets. Additionally, its London office expansion further strengthens coverage across Europe, supporting localized publishing strategies and cross-border audience engagement.

In addition to New York City and London, WSC Sports also maintains a presence in Sydney, Tel Aviv, Bangkok, Tokyo, Seoul, and Beijing, establishing a worldwide operational infrastructure that corresponds with the flow of sports content around the clock and across regions.

The enhanced headquarters presence in New York City and London positions WSC Sports for future success, increased investor confidence, and further integration into the global sports media landscape.

For more information on WSC Sports’ expansion , please visit the company’s website at https://wsc-sports.com/ or contact the company directly via the contact details listed below.

About WSC Sports

WSC Sports is the leading innovator in AI sports content technology, enabling the National Basketball Association, ESPN, YouTubeTV, LaLiga, and over 650 other sports rights holders to engage their audiences with AI-driven sports content experiences.

The company enables sports rights holders to automate content creation, management, and distribution, allowing them to reach new audiences, build new fan bases, and monetize new opportunities.