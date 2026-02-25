Clean Group Proudly Celebrates a Quarter-Century of Commercial Cleaning for Sydney Businesses

After a quarter-century of keeping Sydney’s offices and commercial spaces tidy, Clean Group recently reached a business milestone over two decades in the making. The company proudly announced that 2026 marks 25 years of providing well-trained, eco-friendly cleaning services in Sydney and NSW.

“We take pride in being Australia’s leading cleaning company with a team of dedicated and experienced office cleaners who are passionate about their work,” said Clean Group Founder and CEO Suji Siv.

Over the years, Clean Group has grown to encompass more than 50 highly skilled and experienced cleaning professionals, each trained in a range of commercial and residential cleaning techniques. The company regularly cares for properties such as offices, schools, retail stores, malls, hospitals, childcare centres, and more. The team offers a versatile skill set that adapts to the customer’s needs.

Clean Group’s website offers profiles of each of the company’s cleaning supervisors, showcasing their specialties and a positive, cohesive professional atmosphere. From the relatively simple needs of warehouse or office cleaning to the more complex requirements of medical centres, schools, and gym cleaning, Clean Group has a proven track record of success that has earned it triple-ISO certifications and a rock-solid reputation for reliability and quality.

“It is important to trust your commercial cleaners, especially when you are leaving the entire responsibility of the premises on their hands,” Siv said. “We are licensed and can produce the best guarantee, making us secure for your commercial cleaning company services provider.”

Clean Group built its success on extensive training and structured cleaning systems that ensure consistent hygiene, compliance, and presentation. The company is internationally recognized for its quality assurance, occupational health and safety, and environmental management systems.

Clients working with Clean Group can secure the Sydney area’s most reliable commercial and office cleaning services with no lock-in contracts, customized budget-friendly plans, and flexible scheduling. Every contract is backed by the company’s proactive quality control procedures, which include routine cleaning inspections every six weeks and detailed reports to ensure consistent long-term results.

Prospective customers enjoy a 100% free, no-obligation on-site quote with a customized cleaning plan based on their unique needs and goals. The experts often offer site-specific waste management recommendations.

New clients are also eligible for a free initial deep clean when they sign up for a recurring plan with Clean Group. Customers also receive an additional 30% discount on their first month of service when they secure routine cleaning services with the company for the first time. Contact Clean Group today to learn firsthand why Kinross Research ranked it as the number one cleaning company in Sydney for 2026.

﻿﻿

“With Clean Group, that feeling of things needing a brush every now and then is a memory of a distant past,” Siv said. “Our cleaning services maintain a spotless environment in your (business or otherwise) premises, all without you dropping a sweat. Just hand the task over to us, and you may safely concentrate on other aspects of your daily duties that require careful attention.”

Clean Group is so confident in its ability to deliver top-quality with every clean that it offers a 100% satisfaction promise. If customers aren’t happy with the service they received, they can contact the company immediately for a fast response from the 24/7 customer support team, leading to a quick resolution or a free re-clean. Clean Group is a family-owned business with dedicated customer service and operations account managers, enabling the team to deliver personalized support and quality control on every job.

Getting started with Clean Group only requires three simple steps and can be booked in less than 60 seconds. Start with a free quote, which leads to tailored solutions after the assessment. Then, merely approve the cleaning plan, set a schedule, and marvel at the results.

Visit the official Clean Group website to learn more about Sydney’s best commercial cleaner or to schedule a free on-site quote. Call 02 91607469 to speak with the customer service team and get the process started today. Follow Clean Group on Facebook and X for social media content, relevant industry news, and company updates.