Qifeng Hu streamlines Intelligent Tax Data Management and Anti-Fraud Technology Through Statewide System Implementation and Federal-State Integration

Traditional tax administration faces critical challenges as fixed audit rules no longer meet fraud identification needs in digitized environments. Recent research establishes comprehensive frameworks integrating intelligent management with anti-fraud applications, addressing inconsistent data standards, fragmented process collaboration, lagging risk models, and platform interoperability barriers. The work proposes optimization strategies establishing unified data standards, promoting automated cross-departmental workflows, enhancing risk detection through dynamic model deployment, and building integrated governance platforms enabling seamless data circulation.

Practical implementation of intelligent tax data management is reflected in the construction of integrated technology systems that include data collection automation, data fusion standardization, model algorithm intelligence, and platform operation integration. In practical operational contexts, the system enables real-time data capture through multi-source integration, applies intelligent algorithm models such as machine learning and graph computing to identify suspicious patterns, and generates preliminary risk warnings from large-scale data. To address practical integration challenges, the study proposes establishing unified and fine-grained data standards, promoting cross-departmental collaboration through automated workflow integration, enhancing the responsiveness of risk detection models through dynamic model deployment, and building an integrated tax governance platform that enables seamless data circulation and real-time communication across systems.

Contributing to this work is Qifeng Hu, Implementation Consultant Team Lead at the Illinois Department of Revenue, holding a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His technical expertise encompasses C#, VB.NET, and SQL. Professional experience spans leading Illinois statewide tax platform development, including IRS Direct File for the state of Illinois last year, implementing fraud-prevention systems for Finnish Tax Administration, and designing excise tax modernization for Michigan Department of Treasury. Research contributions include publications in Strategic Management Insights on intelligent tax data management and anti-fraud technology.

Current leadership as Implementation Consultant Team Lead at the Illinois Department of Revenue encompasses e-services domain ownership for statewide mandatory online tax platforms. Responsibilities include serving as e-services lead for the MyTax Illinois primary taxpayer portal and supervising MyDeveloperPortal development for the Tobacco Tax Uniformity program. Prior contribution includes leading Illinois IRS Direct File implementation for tax year 2024 and implementing a tokenized, encrypted payment infrastructure for the Illinois Liquor Control Commission while mentoring his development team.

The integration of intelligent data management research with government system implementation demonstrates effective pathways to tax administration modernization. By establishing systematic solutions addressing data standardization, process automation, dynamic model deployment, and platform integration, this work removes fundamental barriers to fraud detection effectiveness in high-volume compliance-critical environments. The research-to-implementation methodology supports the development of resilient data-driven tax governance systems while establishing technical foundations enabling secure federal-state interoperability.