daypass.com Closes a $2 Million Investment Round To Accelerate Its International Expansion and Lead Day Hotel Experiences

daypass.com , the Mexican online travel agency (OTA) and leading platform in Latin America and Spain for booking day passes and one-day tourism services at hotels, beach clubs, spas, and other experiences, announced the closing of a $2 million funding round. The goal is to boost its growth, strengthen its technology product, accelerate international expansion, and consolidate its position as the leading marketplace for one-day hotel experiences.

With this investment, the company plans to expand into 26 countries throughout this year, focusing on strategic markets in Europe, Latin America, the United States, and other key tourist destinations where demand for personalized experiences and more flexible consumption models continues to grow.

“Investor interest confirms that there is a clear opportunity to transform the way people enjoy hotels and resorts, while also helping the industry generate new revenue streams by creating a new category within the hospitality sector: flexible access to high-end experiences,” said Rafael Gomez, CEO and co-founder of daypass.com . “Our goal is to scale the model, accelerate international expansion, and continue developing technology that adds value for both users and hotels.”

The daypass.com model has already been validated by major hotel chains; groups such as Iberostar and Princess Hotels are already working with the platform, along with independent operators and international resorts. Just six months after its launch, daypass.com has integrated more than 600 active hotels, resorts, and beach clubs in Mexico, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, and Spain, surpassing 10,000 day passes sold and more than $1 million in GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) transacted.

As a result, the agency has positioned itself as a strategic partner for the hospitality industry and for travelers looking to discover new ways to relax in the cities where they live or visit.

The investment round was led by a private equity group specializing in experiences, hospitality, entertainment, and tourism. They highlighted that in just five months of operations, the company has demonstrated strong traction and results, leading to accelerated growth. daypass.com has already reached the milestone of 10,000 day passes sold in the region, confirming demand for this type of product.

The founding team consists of Rafael Gomez, Javier del Hierro, Raul Yanez, and Raul Hita—professionals with experience in technology, ticketing, marketing, marketplaces, and business scaling, key factors in the platform’s rapid development.

Funds raised in this round will enable daypass.com to accelerate its international expansion, strengthen its team, enhance its technology product, and expand agreements with hotel chains and premium experiences, consolidating its vision of transforming access to high-end hospitality services.

About daypass.com

daypass.com is the leading platform in Latin America and Spain connecting travelers and locals with unique one-day hospitality and tourism experiences. Through its website, users can book and purchase access to hotels, beach clubs, spas, activities, and experiences without needing to stay overnight, enjoying the flexibility of a full experience in just one click. With more than 600 active partnerships across 50 destinations, daypass.com promotes local tourism and digital innovation in the travel industry.