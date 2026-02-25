Fortrade Expands Arabic-Language Support in Line with Dubai’s Regulatory Standards

Fortrade has announced the introduction of Arabic-speaking account managers and customer representatives, reinforcing its dedication to serving relevant clients with greater clarity and cultural understanding. This step reflects the company’s position as a brokerage regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority and its commitment to clear communication, client protection, and strong service standards within the UAE market. As regional participation in online trading continues to grow, this development strengthens Fortrade’s position as a brokerage responsive to both regulatory expectations and client needs.

Commenting on the announcement, Fortrade CEO Chris Warburton said, “Introducing dedicated Arabic-speaking support is a natural step in our long-term commitment to the region. Dubai’s regulatory environment sets a high benchmark for client communication and accountability, and we welcome that. By offering support in our clients’ native language, we are making trading more approachable and aligned with the standards expected under DFSA supervision. This initiative reflects our belief that strong communication is the foundation of trust in financial services.”

Strengthening Service Through Structure and Accessibility

The expansion of Arabic-language support is part of Fortrade’s broader operational framework, which focuses on building consistent, regulated, and client-oriented services. The company offers access to a wide range of CFD instruments, including currencies, stocks, indices, commodities, and precious metals, through its proprietary Fortrader platform and MetaTrader 4. Clients can trade via web-based systems, desktop software, or mobile applications, ensuring uninterrupted access across devices. In addition, Fortrade provides daily market analysis, regional session reports, and timely insights designed to help traders stay informed within fast-moving global markets.

“Our goal is to create an environment where clients feel confident at every stage of their trading journey,” Warburton added. “Expanding Arabic-language support is not an isolated change. It fits into a wider plan that includes continuous platform development, stronger educational resources, and deeper regional engagement. We are also focused on improving service accessibility and strengthening local relationships, so clients feel supported both technically and personally. Looking ahead, we will continue investing in technology, talent, and compliance practices to ensure our services remain aligned with both regulatory expectations and client ambitions in the Middle East.”

About Fortrade

Fortrade is an international provider of online CFD trading services, offering structured account solutions, educational resources, and secure trading infrastructure for retail clients. The company focuses on combining regulatory compliance with practical tools that support responsible trading.

Fortrade allows traders to start with demo accounts before moving to live trading and also offers swap-free Islamic accounts for Sharia-compliant trading. Its Trading Academy includes webinars, beginner and advanced courses, eBooks, video tutorials, and a comprehensive glossary, helping clients build knowledge at every experience level. Security and fund protection remain central to Fortrade’s operations. Client funds are safeguarded in accordance with strict regulatory standards, and secure payment systems are integrated directly into trading platforms. By combining regulated operations, multilingual support, education, and technology, Fortrade continues to position itself as a reliable partner for traders seeking professional-grade services globally.