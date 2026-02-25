Osdire Surpasses 30,000 Platform Users, Advancing Its Mission to Connect Global Talent with Opportunity

Osdire, a global digital freelance marketplace built in Liverpool, today announced it has surpassed 30,000 registered platform users and reached a total of 1.3 million impressions across social media, major milestones in its rapid growth since launching in December 2025.

Since its launch, Osdire has continued to expand its global visibility, generating 1.3 million impressions across its social channels as it builds a trusted reputation within the digital economy. This growing online presence reflects increasing confidence in Osdire as a secure, reliable, and trusted platform designed to protect both freelancers and businesses while enabling seamless collaboration.

Osdire is designed as a global digital ecosystem that empowers freelancers while simplifying outsourcing for businesses. The platform connects buyers with talent across a broad range of service categories, including:

Web Development

Graphics & Design

Video & Animation

Writing & Translation

Music & Audio

Photography

Digital Marketing

Business & Finance

Lifestyle

AI Services

Founded by CEO Eric Merlin, Osdire was created around a simple but powerful belief: talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. After years of building digital businesses, Eric identified a gap: skilled individuals struggling to monetize their abilities, and businesses unable to efficiently find reliable expertise. Osdire was built to close that gap.

With an intuitive dashboard, secure wallet functionality, and a platform built for everyone, Osdire aims to make hiring and delivering digital services seamless for both sides of the marketplace.

Since its launch in December 2025, Osdire has focused on delivering:

Clear and transparent fee structures

Secure payment protection systems

Structured dispute and support processes

An accessible experience for first-time freelancers and buyers

The platform’s rapid growth to 30,000 users within just 2 months of launch demonstrates strong demand for a modern freelance marketplace built on transparency, fairness, and trust. Achieving this milestone so soon after launching positions Osdire as an emerging go-to platform for freelancers seeking opportunity and businesses seeking dependable digital talent .

“Everyone deserves the chance to grow and succeed,” said Eric Merlin, CEO of Osdire. “Whether you’re a freelancer taking your first step into digital work or a business scaling with on-demand talent, Osdire exists to support, empower, and connect.”

As digital work becomes increasingly central to global commerce, businesses are seeking flexible access to high-quality services without the complexity of traditional hiring models. Osdire’s marketplace structure enables companies to quickly find talent, manage projects efficiently, and scale operations through on-demand expertise.

By combining accessibility, innovation, and operational simplicity, Osdire positions itself not just as a freelance platform but as infrastructure for the evolving digital economy. As Osdire continues to grow, plans include platform enhancements, expanded community initiatives, and further development of features that improve both buyer and freelancer success.

About Osdire

Osdire is a global digital freelance marketplace built in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Founded by Eric Merlin, the platform was created to connect talent with opportunity without borders. Osdire empowers freelancers to monetise their skills while providing businesses with fast, easy access to high-quality digital services across multiple industries.

Learn more at: www.osdire.com