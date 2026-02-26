Tallow Me Pretty Introduces Grass-Fed Tallow Skincare for Wrinkle Support on Ulta Beauty Marketplace

Tallow Me Pretty, a women-owned clean skincare brand, is expanding access to its grass-fed tallow formulations with its recent launch on the Ulta Beauty Marketplace. As interest grows in traditional, nutrient-dense skincare ingredients, grass-fed tallow is gaining attention for its natural compatibility with the skin and its role in supporting hydration, elasticity, and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Known for its Ageless Cloud Cream, Tallow Me Pretty formulates with grass-fed, grass-finished tallow sourced in the United States and blends it with carefully selected botanicals and premium oils. The brand focuses on gentle, effective skincare designed for aging, sensitive, and dry skin types without the use of synthetic fillers or harsh additives. This tallow skincare for wrinkles is a cloud-like, lightweight moisturizer that melts effortlessly, delivering vital fatty acids and vitamins while helping to strengthen the skin barrier. It also improves moisture retention and promotes a fresh, youthful complexion.

This USDA grass-fed tallow space is designed to work specifically with human skin thanks to its fatty acid profile, while allowing for deeper absorption and hydration when compared to other water-based formulations. It uses a range of botanicals like jojoba, rosehip, sea buckthorn, and calming blue tansy to balance oils and calm skin, helping to support its elasticity and deliver antioxidant protection.

The Ulta Beauty Marketplace launch marks a significant milestone for the Michigan-based company, allowing a broader audience to discover tallow-based skincare while continuing to offer its products directly to consumers online. With its expanded distribution, Tallow Me Pretty hopes to further educate beauty enthusiasts about the value of nutrient-dense, naturally-derived ingredients and increase visibility for the power of tallow as a skincare ingredient.

Tallow Me Pretty was founded in 2023 by two mothers who bring over a decade of experience working in the skincare industry. Having discovered the power of tallow as a natural, fatty-acid-rich ingredient that could help with eczema, they expanded on its abilities to create a range of clean skincare products without chemicals or synthetic ingredients.

Now, their range of products is available on the Ulta Beauty Marketplace for all to discover. Customers can explore the full range of Tallow Me Pretty products on the marketplace and the brand’s direct-to-consumer online store to find the right natural skincare solutions for their needs.

For more information about Tallow Me Pretty, use the contact details below: