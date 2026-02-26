UK Introduces Mandatory Electronic Travel Authorisation For Visitors From Dozens Of Countries

A new electronic travel authorisation system is coming into force from Wednesday for visitors to the UK from dozens of countries, requiring most people who previously travelled visa free to obtain digital permission before they can board. The government says the system will streamline and secure immigration, while dual nationals have reported problems because they cannot use an ETA and now need specific UK documents to travel.

What The ETA Is And Who Needs It

An electronic travel authorisation, or ETA, is a digital permission to travel to the UK. From 25 February, most people who have been able to visit the UK without a visa will need an ETA before travelling. The rules apply to citizens from 85 countries, including the US and Australia. Once approved, an ETA allows a stay of up to six months and is valid for two years or until the passport used in the application expires. It allows multiple trips during that period.

The visit can be for tourism, business, or short term study. It can also cover people who cross the border and travel through the UK as part of a journey, although travellers transiting through UK airports who do not pass border control will not need an ETA. Longer stays, or visits for work or longer study, will still require a visa. People who already need a visa to visit the UK will continue to need one and do not apply for an ETA as well. British and Irish citizens do not need an ETA or a visa. Other exceptions include people with settled status and some children travelling from France on school trips.

How To Apply And What It Costs

The government recommends applying through its app on Google Play or the Apple App Store. Applicants must provide contact and passport details, submit a suitable photo, and answer a set of questions. Travellers must use the same passport they used when applying. The government says most people will receive an automatic decision within minutes when using the app, but it advises applying at least three working days before travel.

The current fee is £16, and the government has said it plans to raise this to £20 in the future. If an application is rejected, the applicant will be told the reason and can apply again. If an application is refused, there is no right of appeal and the person must apply for a visa instead.

Checks At Travel And At The Border

Airlines, rail operators, and shipping companies have been given tools to check travel permission through automated digital systems linked to the Home Office. A traveller may be unable to board without a valid ETA. The ETA is digitally linked to the passport, so no paper document is required at the border, although the government says travellers may want to keep a copy for their own records.

An ETA gives permission to travel but does not guarantee entry. Travellers will still go through passport control and can still be refused entry if there are other issues.

Dual Nationals And Document Problems

Dual nationals, who hold both UK and another nationality, cannot apply for an ETA. To enter the UK, they must show either a British passport or a digital certificate of entitlement linked to their other passport. Without one of these, they could be denied the right to travel back to the UK.

Neither document is issued automatically when someone becomes a citizen, and some people who have lived in the UK for decades have never applied for them. Both can take weeks to obtain and involve costs. A British passport costs about £100 for an adult, while a certificate of entitlement costs £589. In the past, dual nationals could leave and return using their non British passport.

Several dual nationals have told the BBC they have struggled to get a British passport in time to meet the new requirements. Some said they were outside the country when the change was announced and did not have enough time to adjust. A Home Office spokesperson previously said that public information advising dual nationals to carry the correct documents has been available since October 2024 and that a communications campaign about the ETA has been running since 2023.

Timeline And International Context

The scheme was launched in October 2023, but the government said it was not strictly enforced at first to give visitors time to adjust. In November, the government said the requirement would become mandatory from 25 February. The government says the ETA will make the immigration system faster and more secure.

Similar systems already operate in other countries. Canada and the US use comparable travel authorisation schemes, although the fees differ. A Canadian ETA costs 7 Canadian dollars, about £3.78, while the US equivalent costs $40.27, about £29.75.

Featured image credits: Live and Lets Fly

