Jetpac Launches Global $100 Giveaway to Highlight the Hidden Cost of Staying Connected Abroad

Jetpac, a global travel eSIM provider, has launched the $100 Giveaway Challenge , a new social campaign for travellers. The campaign invites participants to share how they would spend an extra $100 on their journey, whether on food, experiences, shopping, upgrades, or something spontaneous.

The campaign is designed for travellers who already have trips planned or are in the process of planning one, offering them an opportunity to unlock instant connectivity before departure.

Through the Jetpac $100 Giveaway Challenge, participants who like the campaign post and comment with their travel destination will receive a FREE Jetpac eSIM loaded with travel data. Participants can also create and share an Instagram Story answering how they would spend an extra $100 on their trip for a chance to win $100 towards their travels.

“We wanted to create something that speaks directly to travellers and how they think about their trip,” said Vineet Singh, Business Head at Jetpac. “Everyone has a mental list of things they want to do when they travel. Whether that’s trying local food, booking an experience, or upgrading a stay. The $100 Giveaway invites travellers to share what they would do with a little extra in their travel budget.”

Participants can create a Story using Jetpac’s campaign template or their own travel photos or videos, showcasing how they would spend the additional $100 on their trip.

How Travellers Can Participate

Travellers can participate in the $100 Giveaway by:

Liking the campaign post and commenting with their travel destination to receive a FREE Jetpac eSIM

Creating and sharing an Instagram Story answering how they would spend an extra $100 and tag @jetpacglobal for a chance to win $100

Connectivity That Moves With You

Jetpac’s travel eSIM is designed to help travellers activate mobile connectivity before departure and stay connected across destinations without needing to swap physical SIM cards.

Key features include:

Dual-network connectivity that allows users to switch between available networks

Continued access to essential apps such as WhatsApp, Google Maps, and Uber even after data runs out

Instant installation and activation prior to departure

Reliable connectivity across multiple travel destinations

“With the FREE eSIM available through the campaign, travellers can get connected before they even leave home,” added Vineet Singh. “It’s one less thing to think about once the trip begins.”

Designed for Travellers Planning Their Next Trip

The $100 Giveaway encourages travellers to think about how they would make the most of their travel budget. From booking a local experience to discovering a new neighbourhood, while staying connected throughout their journey.

Participants can join the campaign by visiting Jetpac’s official Instagram page at @jetpacglobal and sharing where they’re headed next.