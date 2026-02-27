DMR News

Bumble Rolls Out AI Profile Feedback And Tests Suggest A Date Feature To Encourage Offline Meetings

ByJolyen

Feb 27, 2026

Bumble is introducing new AI driven tools designed to help users refine their profiles and move conversations toward in person meetings, including features that offer feedback on bios, photos, and prompts. The updates will roll out globally, with some features limited to specific markets such as the United States and Canada.

AI Profile And Photo Guidance
Bumble’s new AI suggested profile guidance tool will provide personalized and actionable feedback on users’ bios and prompts. In the United States, users can also access an AI photo feedback tool that aims to help them select stronger profile pictures and present themselves more authentically.

According to Bumble’s blog post, the AI photo tool may suggest removing images where sunglasses obscure a user’s face or adding more variety, such as outdoor photos or pictures with friends. While the guidance resembles advice users might receive from friends, Bumble said the feature provides structured feedback directly within the app.

Suggest A Date Test In Canada
In Canada, Bumble is testing a separate non AI feature called Suggest a Date. When a conversation slows down, a user can indicate that they are open to meeting in person. Bumble said the feature is intended to create a clearer signal of intent and help users move from messaging to real world interaction.

Chief technology officer Vivek Sagi said in a statement that the feature allows members to bypass extended back and forth messaging and move toward meeting offline. He said reducing friction at key moments can increase the likelihood of meaningful relationships forming outside the app.

Industry Wide Use Of AI In Dating Apps
Bumble joins other dating platforms in adding AI powered tools. Match Group’s Hinge introduced a feature in December that helps users generate conversation starters beyond basic greetings. Tinder is piloting a feature called Chemistry in Australia, which asks users for access to their camera roll to analyse photos and responses to questions in order to suggest more compatible matches. Meta’s Facebook Dating also launched a feature in October that uses AI to suggest edits to photos in a user’s camera roll that have not yet been shared.

These additions come as dating platforms seek new ways to improve user engagement. At the same time, some younger users have reported turning away from online dating in favour of in person experiences that do not rely on apps.

Featured image credits: bookextraordinary.com

Jolyen

