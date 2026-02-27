Threads Tests DM Shortcut That Lets Users Create Instant Messaging Links In Posts

Threads is testing a shortcut that allows users to type “DM me” or “Message me” in a post or reply to automatically generate a link that opens a direct message chat, as the Meta owned platform expands its focus on private messaging. The feature is rolling out to select users in the United States and Canada.

How The DM Shortcut Works

Users included in the test can insert the phrases into a post or reply, which then become clickable hyperlinks. Tapping the link opens a one to one direct messaging chat with the user. If both users follow each other, the message is delivered to the recipient’s primary inbox. If they do not follow each other, the message is routed to the Message Requests folder, which is designed to limit spam.

Threads said the shortcut removes the need for users to visit someone’s profile page before starting a direct message conversation.

Messaging Focus And Recent Updates

Although Threads introduced native direct messaging later than some competitors, the company’s latest test signals an effort to make messaging more central to the platform by reducing the number of steps required to start a conversation. The company said it is currently testing the feature with select users, and it is unclear when or if it will be expanded more widely.

The DM shortcut follows several recent additions to Threads. The platform recently launched an AI powered feed personalization feature and introduced the ability to share posts directly to an Instagram Story without leaving the app. Threads was also reported last month to be exploring in message games.

User Growth And Market Comparison

The feature updates come as market intelligence firm Similarweb reported that Threads now surpasses X in daily mobile usage. According to the report, Threads had 141.5 million daily active users on mobile as of January 7, 2026, compared with 125 million daily active users for X. X continues to lead in web usage, but Threads’ mobile apps on iOS and Android have recorded steady growth in daily active users in recent months.

Featured image credits: Syllaby

