Texas Protax Announces Record 2025 Tax Reductions, Opens 2026 Representation Booking Across Central Texas and Greater Houston

Texas Protax, LLC today announced record client results for the 2025 appraisal protest season, securing nearly $6 billion in total property value assessment reductions with an average tax saving of $3,418. The firm also opened booking for 2026 appraisal protest representation for residential and commercial property owners across Central Texas and the Greater Houston Area.

The milestone underscores Texas Protax’s focus on measurable outcomes and comprehensive representation before appraisal review boards. For the 2025 season, the firm is prioritizing early intake to streamline evidence preparation, scheduling, and hearing strategy for clients seeking to reduce assessed values.

“Our 2025 results confirm the strength of our advocacy model and data-driven approach to valuation disputes,” said Dave Brown of Texas Protax. “As we head into 2026, we’re scaling capacity in Central Texas and Greater Houston to meet demand while maintaining the rigor and precision that drive successful outcomes for our clients.”

Texas Protax’s representation is designed to be end-to-end. Each engagement typically includes an upfront analysis of assessed values, independent research and comparables, documentation assembly, and formal presentation before appraisal review boards when necessary. The firm fields a cross-disciplinary team to match the complexity of each property type and jurisdictional nuance.

The company reports consistent performance across both residential and commercial portfolios and will continue to serve owners navigating Harris County and surrounding jurisdictions with the same proven process used throughout Central Texas. For multi-asset owners, dedicated coordination and calendar management help unify hearing strategy and documentation across counties.

“Property owners want clarity, speed, and a credible case at the table,” Brown added. “Our focus for 2026 is simple: get in early, build strong evidence, and deliver a disciplined presentation that withstands scrutiny.”

Texas Protax encourages prospective clients to initiate representation ahead of peak calendar congestion to allow sufficient time for valuation review, data collection, and hearing preparation. The firm’s intake team is now scheduling consultations for the 2026 cycle and will provide guidance on documentation needs, valuation methodologies, and procedural steps specific to each appraisal district.

