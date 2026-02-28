Twizzlo Announces Transparent Pricing Model for Appointment Scheduling Software

Twizzlo Revolutionizes Appointment Scheduling Software for Service-Based Industries with One Clear Pricing Plan

Twizzlo, a new contender in the appointment scheduling and client management space, has announced the launch of its innovative pricing model. The platform offers a single, straightforward plan that includes all essential features for appointment-based businesses, such as online booking, staff scheduling, multi-location support, and client CRM. By eliminating hidden fees and tiered upgrades, Twizzlo aims to provide businesses with a simple and scalable solution to manage their operations.

Twizzlo was created to address the challenges many service businesses face when they outgrow basic scheduling tools. As businesses expand and require more advanced features, they often find themselves forced to upgrade their software to access additional features, resulting in confusing pricing and higher bills. Twizzlo removes these barriers by offering one clear plan that provides unlimited appointments, staff, locations, client CRM, and real-time performance insights.

Awards and Recognition

Twizzlo has been honored with the Best Appointment Scheduling Software for Small Businesses in 2026 award by Best of Best Review. This prestigious recognition celebrates Twizzlo’s innovative approach to simplifying appointment scheduling and client management for small businesses. In an industry often burdened by complex pricing and feature limitations, Twizzlo stands out by offering a transparent, all-in-one platform that scales with businesses as they grow. This award highlights Twizzlo’s commitment to providing a seamless, cost-effective solution for service-based industries, positioning the company as a leader in the appointment scheduling software market.

Designed for Scalability and Efficiency

As appointment-based businesses grow, they often face difficulties finding a scheduling platform that can accommodate their evolving needs. Twizzlo was built with scalability in mind, offering multi-location support and the ability to manage multiple staff members without requiring businesses to pay extra or switch platforms. Whether a business is just starting out or already has multiple locations, Twizzlo provides a unified platform that simplifies operations.

“We built Twizzlo to end the era of locked features and surprise upgrades in scheduling software,” said Roger Grekos and Thanos Gkanas, Founder of Twizzlo. “Service businesses should not be punished with higher bills just for growing. Twizzlo keeps pricing simple and predictable.”

A Comprehensive Solution for Appointment-Based Businesses

Twizzlo is not just an online booking tool; it’s a comprehensive platform designed to help businesses manage their day-to-day operations efficiently. In addition to appointment scheduling, Twizzlo provides essential tools such as staff scheduling, client history tracking, and business performance insights, all available through a single, easy-to-use dashboard.

The platform was specifically designed for service businesses, including salons, barbershops, spas, studios, clinics, mobile service providers, and consultants. Twizzlo’s goal is to empower business owners by providing them with a reliable and transparent software solution that grows with them.

A Simple, Transparent Approach to Software Pricing

What sets Twizzlo apart from other scheduling platforms is its commitment to transparency. Unlike competitors that rely on complex pricing models and hidden add-ons, Twizzlo offers a clear and simple pricing structure with no tiers or extra fees. The platform provides businesses with all the features they need to succeed, without the worry of unexpected charges.

“We are disrupting a crowded market by solving the pricing pain point for businesses unapologetically,” said Grekos. “One plan, unlimited core features. No hidden add-ons, no tiers, no traps.”

About Twizzlo

Twizzlo is an all-in-one appointment scheduling and client management platform designed for appointment-based businesses. The platform offers unlimited core features, including online booking, staff scheduling, multi-location support, client CRM, and business performance insights, all under one transparent pricing plan. Twizzlo is built to scale with businesses, providing them with the tools they need to grow without hidden fees or unexpected upgrades. For more information, visit Twizzlo’s website .

