MTX Performance Announces Canada Wide Expansion

National Expansion to Strengthen Canadian Market Access

MTX Performance announces its nationwide expansion across Canada, strengthening its position as an authorized online retailer of high performance automotive parts. The expansion enhances coast to coast fulfillment capabilities, improves delivery timelines, and reinforces the company’s commitment to transparent pricing in Canadian dollars with no customs or duty fees charged to customers.

Operating through its official website at MTX Performance , MTX Performance provides Canadian car enthusiasts, racers, and daily drivers with access to performance components from globally recognized manufacturers. All pricing is listed in Canadian dollars, allowing customers to shop with clarity and confidence.

The expansion comes at a time when Canadian consumers continue to prioritize predictable costs, fast delivery, and warranty backed authenticity when purchasing automotive upgrades online.

Addressing a Key Market Demand for Pricing Transparency

One of the central elements of the company’s announcement is its continued commitment to eliminating unexpected import related costs. MTX Performance confirms that customers are not charged customs or duty fees on orders, ensuring price transparency at checkout.

President Aqeel Abbas stated, “We built MTX Performance to give Canadian drivers access to world class performance parts without the customs headaches or inflated cross border prices. Every order ships fast, every price is in Canadian dollars, and every product is 100 percent genuine.”

This pricing structure allows customers to plan modifications and maintenance upgrades without post purchase adjustments or additional fees. By maintaining Canadian dollar pricing and domestic fulfillment, the company aims to simplify the online buying experience for performance parts.

Authorized Dealer Status Across Leading Brands

MTX Performance confirms its status as an authorized Canadian dealer for multiple globally recognized automotive performance brands. This designation means that customers receive genuine products supported by full manufacturer warranties.

Canadians looking for aftermarket car parts can browse a catalog that includes air intake systems, braking components, suspension upgrades, exhaust systems, cooling systems, and electronic performance modules. Each product listing on the website provides compatibility information and technical details to assist customers in selecting appropriate components for their vehicles.

CEO Taubeer Gondal stated, “Our mission is simple, be the most trusted and affordable performance auto parts destination in Canada. No duties, no surprises, just the best parts delivered fast.”

Authorized dealer status also ensures adherence to manufacturer distribution standards and warranty compliance, an important consideration for customers investing in performance upgrades.

Enhanced Fulfillment and Delivery Commitments

As part of the nationwide expansion announcement, MTX Performance confirms coast to coast delivery within two business days on most in stock items. Orders over CAD 99 qualify for free shipping, further supporting cost predictability.

The company reports that its logistics improvements are designed to meet the expectations of modern automotive consumers who prioritize speed and reliability. Faster delivery timelines allow drivers to complete repairs and modifications efficiently, whether preparing a vehicle for track use or daily driving requirements.

By aligning inventory availability with Canadian demand patterns, MTX Performance continues to strengthen operational efficiency while maintaining transparent pricing policies.

Building Authority Through Digital Presence

In addition to operational expansion, MTX Performance continues to invest in its digital presence to improve accessibility and customer engagement. The company’s primary platform, Performance Auto Parts , offers a structured catalog, secure checkout, and customer support resources.

MTX Performance also maintains active communication channels across social media platforms including Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube, where customers can stay informed about new product availability and industry updates.

Customer feedback from the Canadian automotive community can be viewed directly on the MTX Performance Google Reviews page, which reflects ongoing engagement with the Canadian automotive community.

The company states that strengthening brand authority and search visibility remains a strategic priority as it expands nationally.

Commitment to the Canadian Automotive Community

Founded and led by President Aqeel Abbas and CEO Taubeer Gondal, MTX Performance was established to serve the specific needs of Canadian automotive enthusiasts. The leadership team brings industry knowledge and operational experience focused on the Canadian performance aftermarket sector.

The company’s model centers on authenticity, warranty compliance, transparent pricing, and efficient shipping. By consolidating these elements within a single Canadian based online platform, MTX Performance aims to provide a structured and reliable purchasing environment for performance upgrades.

As the Canadian automotive aftermarket continues to evolve, the company’s nationwide expansion signals long term commitment to serving drivers seeking reliable access to genuine performance components.

About MTX Performance

MTX Performance is a Canadian online retailer specializing in high performance automotive parts for car enthusiasts, racers, and daily drivers. Recently awarded the Best Performance Parts Store in Canada of 2026 by Best of Best Review, the company offers Canadian dollar pricing, zero customs or duty fees, and fast coast to coast delivery. As an authorized dealer for leading global manufacturers, MTX Performance provides warranty backed genuine products across categories, including air intake, braking, suspension, exhaust, cooling, and performance electronics.

