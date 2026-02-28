CFX Listed on Hong Kong–Licensed Virtual Asset Exchange HashKey

The Hong Kong–licensed virtual asset trading platform HashKey Exchange, operated under HashKey Holdings Limited, launched the CFX/USD spot trading pair on February 11, 2026 (HKT). Trading is exclusively available to eligible professional investors.

Conflux (CFX) is the native utility token of Conflux Network. Conflux Network is a Layer 1 public blockchain initiated by a leading Chinese academic team centered around Tsinghua University’s Yao Class. A core innovation of Conflux Network is its self-developed Tree-Graph consensus mechanism, which ingeniously combines Proof of Work (PoW) with a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure. This design breaks through the performance limitations of traditional blockchains while maintaining security and decentralization, enabling high throughput and low transaction costs.

In theory, Conflux is capable of processing more than 3,000 transactions per second, with an average finality time of approximately 23 seconds and transaction costs as low as around USD 0.00001 per transaction. This stands in sharp contrast to traditional public blockchains such as Ethereum, which processes roughly 17 transactions per second on average and incurs average transaction fees of about USD 0.27, representing costs that are several orders of magnitude higher. In addition, Conflux adopts a dual-space architecture, consisting of a high-performance native Core Space and an eSpace fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine. This significantly lowers the barrier for Ethereum-ecosystem applications to migrate to Conflux.

Conflux’s listing on HashKey Exchange marks its entry into Hong Kong’s regulated virtual asset trading framework. The platform’s established fiat on- and off-ramp and clearing infrastructure provides Conflux with a compliant pathway to interface with the fiat financial system, supporting access to a broader range of capital sources within a regulated environment.

Building on this, HashKey Exchange’s capabilities in serving professional investors and institutional clients create conditions for Conflux to engage with institutional capital and compliant business use cases. This collaboration lays the groundwork for Conflux’s compliant development in the Hong Kong market, facilitates institutional participation, and supports the expansion of its ecosystem over time.