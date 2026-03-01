XSITE Capital Closes 188-Unit Atlanta Multifamily Acquisition, Surpassing $100 Million in Real Estate Acquired in Under 12 Months

The acquisition marks the firm’s third major closing in under 12 months and brings total acquisitions over the past year to more than $100 million.

The deal was funded by a community of over 400 working professionals — primarily physicians, nurse anesthetists, engineers, and attorneys — who invest alongside the founders while maintaining their full-time careers. Since the firm’s founding, XSITE Capital has delivered over $9.23 million in total returns to investors, with zero capital calls and 100% principal preservation.

The Park at Arlington is located minutes from two other XSITE Capital properties, The RISE and Grove Parkview, in the same submarket. This geographic concentration allows the firm to share staff, vendors, and operational infrastructure across properties — a strategy that reduces operating costs and improves returns for investors.

The surrounding Covington corridor has attracted over $6 billion in new corporate investment from companies including Rivian and Meta, with population growth projected at 8% over the next five years.

“We didn’t set out to hit $100 million in a year at the start of XSITE Capital,” said Dr. Julius Oni, CEO and Co-Founder of XSITE Capital. “We set out to build something that made it possible for professionals like us to own institutional grade assets together. The milestone is a byproduct of the community we’ve built.”

XSITE Capital was founded by three first-generation immigrants with backgrounds in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Dr. Oni is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with former faculty experience at Johns Hopkins. Leslie Awasom, Chief Operating Officer, is a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist who has personally mentored over 30 professionals into real estate investing. Tenny Tolofari, Chief Growth Officer, is a former cybersecurity professional who leads deal sourcing and acquisition strategy for the firm.

“The Park at Arlington is minutes from our existing property. That’s deliberate,” said Tenny Tolofari, CGO of XSITE Capital. “We’re building a concentration of assets in a high-growth market that lets us operate with the efficiency of firms ten times our size.”

The firm’s model centers on giving working professionals access to institutional-grade real estate without requiring them to leave their careers.

“We have one shared belief: that collective ownership is the fastest path to generational wealth for our community,” said Leslie Awasom, COO of XSITE Capital. “The Park at Arlington is proof of what happens when accomplished professionals stop building alone.”

With this latest acquisition, XSITE Capital now manages 1,422 units across the Atlanta metro and continues its strategy of acquiring value-add multifamily assets in high-growth submarkets with strong economic fundamentals.

The Park at Arlington is open to accredited investors only. For more information, visit https://www.xsitecapital.com

About XSITE Capital

XSITE Capital Investment LLC is a multifamily real estate investment firm focused on helping busy professionals build wealth through institutional-grade real estate. With over $9.62 million in returns delivered to investors and $276 million in assets under management, XSITE Capital is committed to democratizing access to commercial real estate investing and creating generational wealth opportunities for all.